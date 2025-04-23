Softchoice, a World Wide Technology Company, Achieves Premier Tier Services Status within the AWS Partner Network and Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Softchoice, a World Wide Technology company today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). This is the highest level of recognition in the APN and differentiates Softchoice as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

To achieve Premier Tier Services status, Softchoice completed a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrated a long-term investment in their collaboration with AWS, and demonstrated extensive expertise in project management, professional services, and deploying customer solutions on AWS.

"Achieving Premier Tier Services status in the AWS Partner Network represents a significant milestone in our collaboration with AWS. Our team has demonstrated deep technical expertise with multiple partner program validations and has successfully supported numerous customers in reaching their technology objectives with AWS solutions. This designation strengthens our position as an experienced leader in the market, and we are excited to continue our growth alongside AWS," said Chris Woodin, Senior Vice President of Solutions and Alliances at Softchoice.

Softchoice also announced today that it is expanding its strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS to extend its capabilities to a larger customer base, particularly targeting small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), mid-market companies, and smaller enterprises.

The SCA will establish and deploy a new cloud specialist team at Softchoice, aligned with the best practices of the AWS cloud sales team. This team will comprise account executives in the US and Canada, supported by roles in pre-sales, cloud architecture, professional services, and operations. Softchoice will deploy the full team in 2025, with the goal of meeting customers where they are in their cloud journey – whether that's supporting them through cloud migration, modernization, AI services, or cloud billing and management services.

The new SCA expands upon Softchoice’s initial SCA signed in 2021, which helped establish its AWS practice. At that time, Softchoice became the first Canadian-headquartered AWS systems integrator or scale partner to sign an SCA with the company. This expanded SCA represents a custom and strategic investment specifically aligned with the best practices of the AWS cloud sales team while leveraging Softchoice's strengths in the SMB and mid-market sectors.

"We are thrilled to evolve and invest in our collaboration with AWS through our expanded strategic collaboration agreement that harnesses our deep technical expertise and our robust AWS solutions," added Chris Woodin. "This investment will help customers unlock the potential of cloud, regardless of their current stage in the cloud journey. We're committed to delivering exceptional value to even more customers, empowering them to modernize, scale, and grow in today's digital era, and we’re excited to enhance our customers’ transformation journeys with the support of AWS."

Softchoice has achieved 200 AWS certifications, further validating its experts' breadth of knowledge and skill in designing, deploying, and managing AWS solutions. It has completed more than 250 AWS projects over the past five years.

About Softchoice, a World Wide Technology company

Softchoice Corporation, a World Wide Technology company, is a software and cloud-focused IT solutions provider that equips people to be engaged, connected and creative at work, and organizations to be agile, innovative, and secure by delivering AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions. Through our mission, we unleash the potential in people and technology to unlock value for our customers as we guide them through their transformation journey with comprehensive end-to-end solutions. We have a highly engaged, high-performing team that is welcoming, inclusive, and diverse in thought and experience, and are certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the United States. For the past 20 years, we have consistently been recognized by Great Place to Work® as a Best Workplace in Canada.

As part of World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution, we have access to serve our customers through WWT’s resources. That includes its Advanced Technology Centre, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, which helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploy them at scale through WWT’s global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

For more information, visit: www.softchoice.com