KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BMO 2025-5C10

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 18 classes of BMO 2025-5C10, a $628.0 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 34 commercial mortgage loans secured by 67 properties. The collateral properties are located throughout 19 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (31.5% of pool balance), North – Central New Jersey (10.9%), and San Diego (8.1%). The pool has exposure to all major property types, with four types representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: multifamily (22.0%), mixed-use (21.3%), hospitality (18.5%), and retail (18.4%). The loans have in-trust principal balances ranging from $3.1 million to $60.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, Marriott JFK (9.6%), an 11-story, 360-key, full-service hotel located in the Jamaica neighborhood of New York City’s borough of Queens, adjacent to the JFK International Airport. The five largest loans, which also include NJ Asden Portfolio (9.6%), 1535 Broadway (7.2%), Muse at Torrey Pines (7.2%) and Herald Center (4.9%), represent 38.4% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 59.5%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 12.2% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 39.0% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 90.2% and an all-in KLTV of 97.1%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009151

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Lindsey Kephart, Associate (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3369
lindsey.kephart@kbra.com

James Wang, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2450
james.wang@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
English
