Driven by Concert Goers Need for Comfortable Seating, Outdoor Furnishings Leader Arden Launches Exclusive Red Rocks Cushion With Denver Artists

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading outdoor furnishings brand Arden, part of the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), is bringing comfort and style to Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the launch of an exclusive, artist-designed Red Rocks Cushion. Created in collaboration with local Denver artist duo Magik Studios, the custom cushion, inspired by the colors of Red Rocks, blends functionality with artistic expression, offering concertgoers a comfortable seating solution throughout the 2025 Red Rocks season. Available exclusively at Red Rocks from April through November, the cushion pays tribute to the venue’s stunning natural landscape while addressing a longstanding challenge—uncomfortable seating at the iconic amphitheater.

Exclusive Launch & Live Event Activation

The Red Rocks Cushion officially debuts on April 23, 2025, with a special activation at 19 select Red Rocks concerts, including:

May 1 – Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

May 5 – Forrest Frank

May 9 – Turnpike Troubadours

May 24 – Brad Paisley

May 27 – The Black Keys

June 7 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters

June 14 – James Taylor & His All-Star Band

June 16 – Lindsey Stirling

June 18 – Alison Krauss & Union Station

More to be announced!

"We saw a clear need—concertgoers love Red Rocks, but the seating can be tough for long shows,” said Carrie Belcher, Director of Marketing and Advertising at Arden. “The Red Rocks Cushion is a simple yet impactful solution that blends ergonomic support with stunning, venue-inspired artwork that allows fans to enjoy the full experience.”

A Concertgoer-First Innovation

After learning that many attendees leave Red Rocks with sore backs and legs, Arden designed the Red Rocks Cushion specifically to improve comfort for long concerts under the stars. Featuring vibrant artwork inspired by Red Rocks’ colors and energy, the cushion’s design is both visually striking and practical.

Key Features:

Ergonomic support – 17.75’’ cushion with bottom and back padding

– 17.75’’ cushion with bottom and back padding Secure & easy setup – Side-release buckles for quick attachment

– Side-release buckles for quick attachment Portable & travel-friendly – Foldable design for compact carrying

– Foldable design for compact carrying Durable & weather-resistant – Fade-resistant, water-repellent fabric

– Fade-resistant, water-repellent fabric Affordable luxury – Retail price is $34.99

This launch marks Arden’s entry into venue-specific seating solutions, expanding its reach into music and sports arenas to enhance audience comfort at legendary destinations like Red Rocks.

“Red Rocks isn’t just a venue—it’s a place that holds incredible memories and inspiration for us. To create artwork that reflects its beauty and energy is something truly special,” said Kristen Fogarty, Co-Founder of Magik Studios. Her business partner, Meredith Steele, added, “Collaborating with Arden to bring this design to life for a piece that elevates the concert experience makes it even more meaningful. We can't wait to see fans enjoying it all season!”

Where to Buy

The Red Rocks Cushion will be available for purchase at:

The Red Rocks Visitor Center & Trading Post

Online via the Red Rocks website

For more information about Arden and its outdoor product collections, visit Arden’s website or visit Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. You can also follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. The press kit here contains all press materials and assets.

About Arden Companies

ARDEN Companies is America's premier manufacturer and marketer of outdoor cushions and pillows with a proven eCommerce track record, founded in 1964 and proudly designing all products in the USA. Known for its stylish, fade-resistant, and water-repellent products, Arden has been a staple in outdoor décor for decades. In 2017, ARDEN debuted a retail-ready outdoor cushion option, and in 2019, ARDEN joined the Central Garden & Pet family. You can shop the product line from www.arden.shop or visit Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. @arden.outdoor

About Magik Studios

Magik Studios, founded in 2021 by Meredith Steele and Kristen Fogarty, is a Denver-based creative studio that specializes in designing large-scale 2D and 3D custom artwork. With expertise in fine art, design, and installations, Magik Studios partners with clients to enhance public spaces, environments, and brands through bold, impactful visual art. @magik.studios