Tractor Supply Breaks Ground on New Distribution Center in Nampa, Idaho

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, yesterday broke ground on its new distribution center in Nampa, Idaho. The 865,000 square foot facility will be the 11th distribution center in the Tractor Supply network and represents an initial investment of nearly $225 million in the Canyon County area.

To mark the occasion, Tractor Supply Chief Supply Chain Officer Colin Yankee joined federal, state and local leaders, including Idaho’s Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke and Nampa’s Mayor Debbie Kling, for a groundbreaking ceremony.

Tractor Supply is bringing more than 500 full-time, high-quality jobs to the region with the opening of its new distribution center. These positions are designed to offer competitive wages, comprehensive benefits and long-term career growth opportunities—part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to investing in its Team Members and building strong communities.

That commitment was evident from the groundbreaking event, where Tractor Supply pledged its support to the region from day one. The Company donated $10,000 each to the Ridgevue FFA and Canyon County 4-H chapters, organizations that play a vital role in youth development and agricultural education. Adding a special community touch, the event was catered by students from the Nampa School District in the Idaho Center for Advanced Technology Culinary Arts Program, showcasing local talent and future professionals.

Those in attendance yesterday made the following statements:

Colin Yankee, Tractor Supply Chief Supply Chain Officer:

“Today is an exciting milestone in our company’s storied history. As we mark the groundbreaking of the Nampa facility, we are celebrating the extension of our distribution network to the Pacific Northwest for the very first time. We are proud to serve hobby farmers, pet owners, gardening enthusiasts, fourth generation farming families and all those in this region who live Life Out Here more efficiently than ever. We are also celebrating the hundreds of Team Members who will join our Tractor family, and we are celebrating our arrival in our newest home, one that shares our agricultural roots and our commitment to community. It is an honor to be here.”

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke of Idaho:

“Idaho is a national leader in agricultural production, and the rural lifestyle is deeply rooted in our state. We are pleased to welcome Tractor Supply to our state, and we wish them continued success in providing for the agricultural needs of our communities. Congratulations to Tractor Supply and the people of Nampa.”

Mayor Debbie Kling, Nampa, Idaho:

“While today marks the beginning of the Nampa Distribution Center, Tractor Supply has already been such a generous advocate for our community in their support of our local FFA and 4-H chapters. We are thankful they will be providing well-paying employment opportunities for hundreds of people in our community. Our newest neighbor is one we are grateful to have.”

Additionally, Director Tom Kealey, Idaho Department of Commerce provided the following statement:

"Tractor Supply is the latest company to recognize the opportunities available in our great state, from our proximity to western U.S markets and our incredible workforce, to our natural resources and our economic opportunities. I am honored to welcome Tractor Supply to Canyon County."

Tractor Supply evaluated cities for potential distribution center sites in five states before selecting Nampa. The distribution center will eventually serve more than 200 Tractor Supply stores located throughout the Pacific Northwest, including nearby stores in Middleton, Kuna and Emmett, Idaho, and will be built to LEED certification standards.

The Nampa distribution center will be located at 9640 Ustick Road and has an anticipated completion date in late 2026 or early 2027. Tractor Supply will begin hiring for positions at the distribution center in the second quarter of 2026. To stay informed on position openings, visit TractorSupply.careers. Tractor Supply offers competitive wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including paid time off, health care benefits for full-time and part-time Team Members, 401(k) savings plan and Company match, on-demand pay, flexible scheduling, an Employee Stock Purchase Plan, paid parental leave for full-time Team Members, a Team Member discount and much more.

Tractor Supply is a top employer in rural America, with 12 stores in Idaho and 2,296 stores in total across 49 states. Tractor Supply currently operates 10 distribution centers located in Frankfort, New York; Casa Grande, Arizona; Franklin, Kentucky; Hagerstown, Maryland; Macon, Georgia; Pendleton, Indiana; Waco, Texas; Waverly, Nebraska; Navarre, Ohio; and Maumelle, Arkansas.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As part of the Company’s commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, and Allivet, a leading online pet pharmacy, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer’s doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of December 28, 2024, the Company operated 2,296 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 206 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.