Veritone Teams Up with Technology North to Modernize Public Safety Redaction Efforts Using AI

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Technology North, a pioneering technology organization dedicated to transforming the workplace experience for autistic and neurodivergent individuals. This collaboration empowers public safety agencies, often understaffed and overburdened by public records requests, by accelerating redaction efforts through human-in-the-loop AI solutions.

Technology North will utilize Veritone Redact – an intelligent audio, image and video evidence redaction software powered by Veritone’s proven aiWARE™ platform – to help their teams more efficiently redact audio and video digital evidence for public sector agencies, including federal agencies, state and local law enforcement and judicial agencies. This collaboration not only helps solve one of the most time-consuming challenges in public safety and judicial agencies but also opens up rewarding opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum, showcasing a model where technology and workforce inclusivity coexist seamlessly.

“We are thrilled to partner with Veritone in this meaningful endeavor to provide greater efficiencies and effectiveness to our public sector agencies, all while reshaping how individuals with autism participate in the tech workforce,” said Ling Huang, CEO of Technology North. “By offering our skilled workforce Veritone’s AI automated redaction technology, we intend to scale and grow our operations into communities within the United States and Canada markets to address the ever-growing backlog of audio and video evidence.”

The partnership comes at a crucial time. As public safety and judicial agencies face an unprecedented number of video sources and public records requests, the pressure to efficiently manage and clear media backlogs is mounting. Agencies across the United States and Canada are overwhelmed with redaction work, making it nearly impossible to keep up through traditional means.

“Veritone is committed to leveraging AI for good, and our partnership with Technology North exemplifies this mission,” said Ryan Steelberg, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Veritone. “By combining our state-of-the-art AI solutions with Technology North’s diversely talented workforce, we are both enhancing public safety and also fostering innovative and inclusive solutions to critical public sector challenges. Together, we are poised to provide efficient, high-quality redaction services that meet the growing demands of public safety agencies.”

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Technology North

Technology North is an award-winning Canadian-based IT and assistive technology company dedicated to creating meaningful, long-term employment opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent individuals. Founded in 1998, the company shifted its focus in 2019 to launch Technology North Digital Services (TNDS)—a pioneering autism employment program powered by RoboCoach, an AI-driven assistive platform developed in-house. As a recognized leader in inclusive technology solutions, Technology North is expanding its impact through public-private partnerships and strategic collaborations—most recently with Veritone, Inc.—to scale neurodiverse employment in cybersecurity and digital evidence management across North America and internationally.

