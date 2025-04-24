MGID Partners with IAS to Strengthen Third-Party Measurement and Optimization

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGID, the global advertising platform, announces its new partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, to enhance ad measurement and optimization and campaign performance measurement for its advertisers. This collaboration replaces the recently discontinued Oracle Moat, positioning IAS as MGID’s premier solution for ensuring transparency, brand safety, and accurate campaign metrics.

Through this partnership, IAS’s advanced technology will integrate MGID’s platform, offering advertisers real-time insights into the quality, viewability, and suitability of their ads. Advertisers will be able to monitor key metrics such as attention, reach, frequency, and invalid traffic, gaining a granular understanding of where and how their ads are being viewed and achieving better performance across MGID’s global native advertising network.

“We’re excited to welcome IAS as our new ad measurement and optimization partner,” said Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID. “With Oracle exiting the ad tech space, it was crucial for us to partner with a company that shares our commitment to transparency, quality, and performance. IAS’s cutting-edge technology gives our advertisers continued confidence in the integrity of their campaigns while providing precise insights to optimize results and protect brand integrity.”

Advertisers using MGID’s platform will now have access to IAS’s robust reporting tools, enabling them to measure ad effectiveness across multiple channels and environments. These insights will help advertisers refine their strategies, ensuring their campaigns reach the right audiences in safe, suitable, viewable, and fraud-free environments. The enhanced capabilities will maximize the value of every ad impression in line with advertisers’ campaign goals.

About MGID

MGID is a global advertising platform that helps brands and publishers succeed on the open web with innovative, AI-powered native advertising. Utilizing privacy-first, AI-based technology, MGID serves high-quality, relevant ads in brand-safe environments, reaching over 1 billion unique monthly visitors. The company’s diverse ad formats — spanning native, display, and video — strike a delicate balance between user experience and performance, raising awareness for advertisers while enabling publishers to effectively monetize their audiences.

Headquartered in Santa Monica and with a global presence spanning 18 offices, MGID’s investment in technology, talent, and strategic partnerships continues to fuel its five-year streak of double-digit year-on-year growth. As MGID expands its reach across North and South America, Europe, and Asia, it remains committed to sustainable, profitable growth, continuously evolving its products to help both ends of the supply chain overcome the ever-changing challenges of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Learn more at: https://www.mgid.com/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality.

For more information, visit https://www.integralads.com/.