Benjamin Moore Celebrates World Wish Month and Proudly Joins Make-A-Wish as National Corporate Partner

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Moore, a leader in paint, color and coatings, announced its national partnership with Make-A-Wish. Benjamin Moore will support the organization with financial donations, paint provisions, volunteer hours and more over a two-year term.

Room makeovers are among the most popular wishes, with more than 300 wishes granted last year alone including, but not limited to, bedrooms, sensory rooms, playrooms and more. Combining the magic of a wish with the transformative power of paint, Benjamin Moore will donate $300,000 over two years along with paint and supplies to support room transformations across communities in North America and seek to unite its network of professional painting contractors, interior designers, independent retailers and employee volunteers to help where possible.

“Benjamin Moore is honored to collaborate with Make-A-Wish in granting lifechanging wishes for children fighting critical illnesses,” said Rachel Willard-Chang, senior manager, engagement, inclusion and social impact at Benjamin Moore. “We believe in creating safe, inclusive and accessible spaces that comfort and spark joy— and are proud to contribute to experiences that enhance each family’s journey.”

“Room renovations are a popular wish request as wish kids often want a space where they can seek refuge and comfort in the midst of their fight against a critical illness,” said Jared Perry, chief revenue officer at Make-A-Wish America. “The partnership with Benjamin Moore will not only enable us to execute these wishes with excellence, but it will also help us raise the money needed to deliver joy when it’s needed most to more wish kids around the country.”

As the largest wish-granting organization in the country, Make-A-Wish has granted hundreds of thousands of wishes to children battling critical illnesses. Since the beginning of this year, Benjamin Moore has helped fulfill more than 20 wishes – including Addalynn, age 9, who had her backyard transformed into a charming schoolhouse retreat to focus on her studies after being homeschooled due to her cancer diagnosis – with many more in progress for the duration of the partnership.

Additionally, Benjamin Moore will feature Make-A-Wish on co-branded stir sticks available at participating local retailers nationwide. The company will also collaborate with Make-A-Wish on digital content across the Benjamin Moore website and social media channels, encouraging customers to join in their support and drive incremental donations.

The partnership announcement aligns with the wish-granting organization’s “WishMakers Wanted” campaign taking place throughout April known as World Wish Month. The campaign strives to satisfy the critical need for more WishMakers – everyday heroes who take action to make wishes possible – to help Make-A-Wish achieve its goal of bringing the hope and joy of a wish to every eligible child.

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world’s leading paint, color and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura® , Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colors, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.