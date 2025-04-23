Range Energy and ESL Power Systems Partner to Advance Charging Solutions for Electric Trailers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Range Energy, a pioneer in commercial trucking electrification, today announced a partnership with ESL Power Systems, Inc. (ESL), a manufacturer of safe and reliable charging solutions, to provide affordable, practical, and scalable charging solutions for Range’s advanced eTrailer System, which turns large diesel trucks to hybrid-electric. The partnership concretely highlights the opportunity to leverage existing shore power infrastructure and affordable charging hardware to support the transition of commercial trucking fleets to electric and hybrid-electric operations.

As part of the collaboration, Range will work towards adding an ESL charging solution to its portfolio of practical electrification offerings. In preparation for this, the companies will conduct interoperability testing, ensuring seamless integration and optimizing charging efficiency for electrified trailers. Additionally, Range and ESL will engage with air quality regulators on projects to demonstrate the commercial feasibility of using the Range system in real-world operations, as well as to showcase the environmental and operational benefits of electrified transport refrigeration unit (TRU) fleets operating within California. To support this, ESL will contribute 480V 3-phase charging hardware for installation at fleet sites, which will be used throughout the duration of the demonstration projects. Following completion of the projects, the chargers will be owned by the relevant fleet sites, further supporting their transition to electric operations.

“Collaborating with ESL represents a critical step towards electric and hybrid-electric commercial fleet operations,” said Jon Foster, CEO, Range Energy. “By demonstrating the real-world feasibility of affordable alternating current (AC) charging to support electric and hybrid-electric fleet operations, we are proving that practical electrification solutions exist today.”

“Fleet operators are increasingly looking for dependable and scalable charging infrastructure to support electrified operations. We are fulfilling that need by providing a high-performance charging solution that enables Range’s system to seamlessly integrate into fleets’ daily operations,” said Jonathan Daou, Product Manager, ESL. “This is important to ensure that the integration of electric equipment doesn’t negatively impact fleet operations, while simultaneously supporting commercial trucking’s transition to electric power for a more sustainable future.”

About Range Energy

Range Energy accelerates the electrification of commercial transportation through its innovative system that converts diesel trucks to hybrid electric, enabling fleets to transition to electric transportation with no operational disruption. Designed to integrate seamlessly with any commercial tractor-trailer, Range’s integrated hardware and software delivers immediate fuel efficiency gains, lower emissions, and enhanced vehicle performance and safety. The system also provides electric power for refrigerated trailers, which is critical for operators to reduce diesel costs. Founded in 2021, Range Energy is backed by leading investors, including UP Partners, R7, Yamaha Motor Ventures, and others. For more information, visit https://range.energy.

About ESL

For over 30 years, ESL has provided more than 300,000 electrical connection points worldwide across various industries, supporting their clean energy initiatives. As a leader in developing, manufacturing, and integrating advanced power system solutions for the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry and renewable energy applications, ESL offers a robust portfolio ranging from high-efficiency charging stations to innovative power management systems—driving the future of sustainable transportation.