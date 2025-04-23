Raptor Technologies Advances Threat Detection with New Integrations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raptor Technologies, the leader in school safety software solutions, is proud to announce new integrations with key video analytics providers Scylla and Ipsotek. These advanced tools enhance the Raptor Emergency Management System, equipping schools with proactive threat detection capabilities and automated emergency responses. These advancements empower schools to act with greater speed and intelligence, improving overall campus safety.

Proactive Safety Enabled by AI

Integrating AI-powered surveillance with the Raptor Emergency Management System greatly enhances a district’s ability to respond to threats as they happen. Automating emergency responses when risks are detected improves response time, giving first responders and staff more time to protect students and address the threat.

When Scylla identifies a verified threat—for instance, a weapon, intrusion, or concerning behavior—it automatically initiates the corresponding response in Raptor Alert. This allows districts to manage emergencies through lockdowns, notifications and tailored workflows based on the nature of the threat. Ipsotek Integration: Utilizing advanced analytics such as facial recognition, perimeter monitoring, and behavioral analysis, Ipsotek enables schools to detect threats in real time. Upon detection, Raptor Alert activates the appropriate response, providing contextual information and enabling teams to act decisively in critical situations.

“These integrations are an innovation for school safety,” said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer of Raptor Technologies. “By combining the intelligence of AI-driven analytics with our emergency response platform, we’re equipping schools with automated detection and response capabilities designed to save precious time and protect lives.”

Key Capabilities for Safer Schools

The Scylla and Ipsotek integrations bring advanced safety features that enhance emergency management workflows, including:

Utilize AI to identify weapons, security breaches, or suspicious activity with speed and precision. Automated Emergency Response: Quickly initiate the appropriate Raptor Alert workflows, minimizing human error and response delays.

Leverage integrated video feeds and alert verifications to improve decision-making during crises. Customizable Configurations: Adjust workflows based on specific threat scenarios, location requirements, or detection confidence levels.

Availability

These integrations are now available to districts with active Raptor Alert subscriptions and deployed Scylla or Ipsotek systems. Implementation requires proper API credentials and supported partner configurations.

For additional details on how Raptor Technologies collaborates with leading threat detection providers to transform school safety, visit raptortech.com.

About Raptor

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety lifecycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor’s globally integrated product portfolio supports a school’s foundation of safety and wellbeing including Emergency Management, Campus Movement, Student Wellbeing and Safety Training and Compliance.