Integrated Partners Adds Family-Run Albritton Financial Services

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving more than $21 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced the addition of Albritton Financial Services (“Albritton”) to its expanding network of advisors. Based in Creve Coeur, Missouri, Albritton brings more than $100 million in assets under management (AUM) to the Integrated platform.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin W. Albritton, Albritton has grown into a trusted advisory firm serving business owners and high-net-worth (HNW) families nationwide. Today, the firm is led by Kevin’s son, Neal Albritton, ChFC®, who serves as lead advisor; and Neal’s wife, Allyn Albritton, who serves as chief of staff. Introduced to each other as children via their fathers—then professional colleagues—Neal and Allyn have carried forward the family legacy, maintaining a thriving practice grounded in long-standing relationships and a deep commitment to client service. The team also includes servicing advisor, Eric Beeler, CFP®, and relationship manager Jennifer Lederman.

“Our firm has always prioritized delivering an exceptional client experience, and Allyn and I recognized that to continue growing strategically, we needed a partner that could match that commitment,” said Neal Albritton. “Integrated gives us access to the tools, expertise and support we need to elevate the client experience for our HNW clientele.”

The Albritton team selected Integrated to support the next phase of the firm’s growth, citing Integrated’s comprehensive front- and back-office resources, robust planning capabilities and commitment to helping advisors scale sustainably. Through Integrated’s planning center, investment platform and CPA Alliance, Albritton will strengthen relationships with HNW and multigenerational clients.

“Neal and Allyn bring a clear vision and deep commitment to serving business owners, HNW individuals and multigenerational families,” said Rob Sandrew, chief growth officer at Integrated. “It’s rewarding and inspiring to work with such a tight knit, family oriented firm. Their growth mindset makes the team a natural fit for our platform, and we’re excited to support their continued success.”

Albritton Financial Services is the third firm to join Integrated in 2025, following Retirement DNA—a $1 billion advisory firm—in January, and Michigan-based Prout Financial Design in February.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 220 advisors, 200+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor. *$21.3 billion in assets under advisement inclusive of $15.6 billion in advisory assets as of 1/31/2025.