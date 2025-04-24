Netherlands Select Oshkosh Defense to Produce Dutch JLTV

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Defense Europe B.V. together with Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] business, announced today that it has been selected by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence to produce 150 Dutch Expeditionary Patrol Vehicles (DXPV), a JLTV variant tailored to fulfill the requirements for its Future Littoral All Terrain Mobility – Patrol Vehicle (FLATM-PV).

"It enables our customers to leverage an established supply chain, streamline training, and simplify integration - driving greater efficiency and mission success across the board.” Share

“Oshkosh is honored that the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps has chosen to equip its formations with the Oshkosh DXPV,” said Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer, Oshkosh Defense.

The Oshkosh DXPV offers the Dutch Marines the world’s most advanced light military vehicle, delivering next-generation levels of off-road mobility, speed, transportability, and seamless operational and logistical interoperability with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies.

“Our DXPV is highly common with the approximately 22,000 JLTVs delivered to the U.S. DoD and more than 1,600 JLTVs produced for other NATO and allied countries that are being fielded now and in the future,” continued Williams. “This high level of commonality not only significantly reduces the logistics footprint required to support and sustain the DXPV, but also ensures exceptional system performance, maximizes operational readiness, and enhances interoperability. It enables our customers to leverage an established supply chain, streamline training, and simplify integration - driving greater efficiency and mission success across the board.”

Oshkosh Defense continues to be the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) able to supply the JLTV directly to allied countries. With this award, the Netherlands joins the United States, Lithuania, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Mongolia, Latvia, Slovakia, Brazil, Romania, and Israel in operating the Oshkosh platform.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation business [NYSE: OSK]. Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at https://oshkoshdefense.com/.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® S-Series™, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.