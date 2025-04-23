JetBlue Adds Redemption Benefits to Japan Airlines Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced the expansion of its partnership with Japan Airlines to include TrueBlue point redemptions. TrueBlue members can now use their points to book qualifying Japan Airlines-operated flights directly on jetblue.com. This milestone marks the first time JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can redeem points for travel with an airline partner in East Asia.

"We’re excited to expand the TrueBlue experience by growing our network of trusted airline partners, giving our members even more ways to redeem points," said Edward Pouthier, vice president of loyalty and personalization, JetBlue. "With Japan Airlines redemption options, we’re opening the door to more destinations for our customers to travel where they want, how they want."

This new redemption opportunity enhances JetBlue’s commitment to delivering more value and flexibility to its customers. With access to Japan Airlines’ renowned service and premium cabins, TrueBlue members can now explore a range of destinations across Japan and East Asia—including Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, and Hokkaido—using their points. Whether traveling for a vacation or to visit family and friends, members have more rewarding ways to experience international travel with comfort and ease.

“We’re delighted to announce our newest mileage partnership with JetBlue, a leading carrier based in New York,” said Yasushi Omori, executive officer, senior vice president of mileage and lifestyle business, Japan Airlines. “This partnership will enable JAL to enhance its network beyond New York and Boston, where direct flights from Japan are available.”

The partnership will also allow JAL Mileage Bank members to redeem their miles for select flights across JetBlue’s network, including those to Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and cities along the U.S. East Coast.

For more information on this partnership visit jetblue.com/airline-partners/japan-airlines

