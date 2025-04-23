Civeo Announces Limited Partnership with Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation to Launch CiveoSix

HOUSTON & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (“SNGRDC”), the economic development arm of the Six Nations community based in Southern Ontario, announced today a new limited partnership, CiveoSix. CiveoSix will deliver hospitality, food services, janitorial, and property maintenance services.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio by partnering with Civeo to create sustainable economic opportunities for the Six Nations community,” said Matt Jamieson, President & CEO of SNGRDC. “As a leading provider of workforce accommodations, facilities management and hospitality solutions, Civeo brings years of hands-on experience to the partnership. I look forward to working together and building a relationship that generates long-term value for both organizations.”

Civeo’s broad industry expertise and operational experience will provide valuable insight on business development activities, while SNGRDC will leverage Indigenous procurement opportunities and provide pathways to employment for members of SNGRDC.

“Civeo has a longstanding history of working closely with Indigenous communities to explore mutually beneficial investment, employment, and business prospects,” said Andy Fraser, President of Civeo Canada. “As part of our ongoing commitment to economic reconciliation, we are inspired to grow our new partnership with the Six Nations community and to share in the commercial potential of our joint efforts.”

Civeo is a Gold member of the Canadian Council of Indigenous Business’ (CCIB) Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program. This certification underscores the focus Civeo has put into its progressive procurement practices, training and recruitment programs, and ensuring an inclusive work culture.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently owns and operates a total of 24 lodges and villages in North America and Australia with an aggregate of approximately 26,000 rooms. In addition, Civeo operates and provides hospitality services at 22 customer-owned locations with more than 18,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

About Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation

Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) manages the Six Nations’ economic interests in 25 energy projects and numerous economic development opportunities in and around the Six Nations territory in Southern Ontario. SNGRDC’s current energy portfolio boasts over 2.4 GW of capacity through its direct or indirect involvement in five battery storage, six solar, and 14 wind project(s). SNGRDC is located on the Six Nations Reserve and employs an average of 100 employees through Nation Enterprise or the administration of Economic Interests projects.

For more information, please visit www.sndevcorp.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts, including statements regarding the partnership and the anticipated benefits, and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risks and other factors discussed in the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Civeo’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other reports the company may file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained herein speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Civeo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

