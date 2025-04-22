Dort Financial Credit Union chooses Spiral to empower financial wellness and community impact through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with Dort Financial Credit Union, a leading Michigan-based credit union dedicated to empowering its members and enriching communities. This partnership will enable Dort Financial Credit Union to amplify member engagement and grow deposits through new personalized digital experiences. Members will be able to turn everyday purchases into savings and community impact and donate through an innovative online Giving Center.

By integrating Spiral's Roundup Center, Dort's members will be empowered to round up their everyday purchases to go toward saving for the future and supporting their favorite charitable causes, directly benefiting their communities and nonprofits.

In addition, the new Giving Center will enable members to easily donate to their preferred charities directly from their digital accounts. Through this personalized Giving Center, members can create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"We're proud to offer innovative experiences that enhance our members' financial wellness and strengthen the communities we serve," said Adam Koishor, Chief Strategy Officer at Dort Financial Credit Union. "With Spiral, we’re elevating our digital experience— making it effortless for members to grow their savings while joining us in supporting the causes they care about."

By integrating with Spiral, Dort Financial will drive awareness and digital donations directly from its member base to its charitable nonprofit partners, expand its offering for local nonprofits, and attract more nonprofit businesses to create positive change in their community through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events.

"Dort Financial's dedication to innovation and improving members' lives is truly inspiring," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "We're thrilled to help more credit unions build deeper relationships with their members while growing deposits and building stronger communities," he added.

Spiral’s turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning platform that helps credit unions and banks grow deposits and build deeper relationships that boost retention and loans through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to achieve financial freedom and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Dort Financial Credit Union

For more than 70 years, Dort Financial Credit Union has been dedicated to providing exceptional financial services to its members across Michigan and beyond. As a not-for-profit, member-owned institution, Dort Financial prioritizes financial wellness over profits, ensuring that every decision is made with its members’ best interests in mind. With a commitment to personalized banking solutions, innovative technology, and community impact, Dort Financial empowers its members to achieve financial success while giving back to the communities it serves. Today, the credit union has grown to over $2 billion in assets, offering a full range of financial products and services designed to help members save, borrow, and invest with confidence. For more information about Dort Financial Credit Union, visit dortonline.org.