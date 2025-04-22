Tentative Agreement Ratification is a Bittersweet Win for CJS Workers After Province Terminates Service Agreement

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workers at Community Justice Society (CJS) have voted to accept their tentative agreement. While the gains made in this round of negotiations are being celebrated, the win is bittersweet: On April 7, workers received notice that the provincial government was terminating their service agreement with Community Justice Society. The organization was given 90 days to wrap up current cases and vacate their offices.

“The termination of the service agreement means all CJS staff will lose their jobs. We were in the middle of negotiations and have been told that we’re out of a job in 90 days,” said Denise Russell, President of CUPE 4764.

The local has been bargaining their next collective agreement for just over a year and was headed to conciliation in May before receiving notice of the service agreement termination.

CUPE 4764 represents the six caseworkers employed by CJS, who administer the Restorative Justice Program for the Nova Scotia Department of Justice in Halifax. CUPE 4764 members unanimously voted in favour of job action at a March strike vote.

“This is extremely troubling—both for restorative justice in Nova Scotia, and for our public services in general,” said Nan McFadgen, CUPE Nova Scotia President. “Community Justice Society is the only unionized restorative justice agency in the province, and their contract with government is being terminated—without cause—after 25 years of service.”

While workers felt “forced” to accept the new agreement after receiving notice of the organization’s contract with government being terminated, it included some important gains that the local fought hard for. This includes a 7% wage increase over two years, better provisions for work-related travel costs, and improved language on the work week and scheduling.

Instead of celebrating what they achieved at the bargaining table, workers are now forced to focus on the possibility of impending job loss.

“I have worked at CJS for almost twenty years, and in that time, there hasn’t been a raise that our union didn’t make happen,” continued Russell. “But we’re not here for a paycheque—we’re here because we’re passionate about this work, and we’re all devastated that we’re being told we won’t be able to do it anymore.”

