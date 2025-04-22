-

Tentative Agreement Ratification Is a Bittersweet Win for CJS Workers after Province Terminates Service Agreement

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workers at Community Justice Society (CJS) have voted to accept their tentative agreement. While the gains made in this round of negotiations are being celebrated, the win is bittersweet: On April 7, workers received notice that the provincial government was terminating their service agreement with Community Justice Society. The organization was given 90 days to wrap up current cases and vacate their offices.

Tentative Agreement Ratification is a Bittersweet Win for CJS Workers After Province Terminates Service Agreement

Share

“The termination of the service agreement means all CJS staff will lose their jobs. We were in the middle of negotiations and have been told that we’re out of a job in 90 days,” said Denise Russell, President of CUPE 4764.

The local has been bargaining their next collective agreement for just over a year and was headed to conciliation in May before receiving notice of the service agreement termination.

CUPE 4764 represents the six caseworkers employed by CJS, who administer the Restorative Justice Program for the Nova Scotia Department of Justice in Halifax. CUPE 4764 members unanimously voted in favour of job action at a March strike vote.

“This is extremely troubling—both for restorative justice in Nova Scotia, and for our public services in general,” said Nan McFadgen, CUPE Nova Scotia President. “Community Justice Society is the only unionized restorative justice agency in the province, and their contract with government is being terminated—without cause—after 25 years of service.”

While workers felt “forced” to accept the new agreement after receiving notice of the organization’s contract with government being terminated, it included some important gains that the local fought hard for. This includes a 7% wage increase over two years, better provisions for work-related travel costs, and improved language on the work week and scheduling.

Instead of celebrating what they achieved at the bargaining table, workers are now forced to focus on the possibility of impending job loss.

“I have worked at CJS for almost twenty years, and in that time, there hasn’t been a raise that our union didn’t make happen,” continued Russell. “But we’re not here for a paycheque—we’re here because we’re passionate about this work, and we’re all devastated that we’re being told we won’t be able to do it anymore.”

:so/cope491

Contacts

For more information:
Nan McFadgen
President, CUPE NS
902-759-3231

Denise Russell
President, CUPE 4764
Cjscaseworkers@gmail.com

Haseena Manek
CUPE Atlantic Communications
hmanek@cupe.ca

Industry:

Canadian Union of Public Employees

Release Versions
English

Contacts

For more information:
Nan McFadgen
President, CUPE NS
902-759-3231

Denise Russell
President, CUPE 4764
Cjscaseworkers@gmail.com

Haseena Manek
CUPE Atlantic Communications
hmanek@cupe.ca

More News From Canadian Union of Public Employees

CUPE: Julia Dumanian once again raising alarms among workers as she forgoes bargaining and threatens a lockout at Canadian Hearing Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For any other employer, it would have been an unprecedented move: on the first day of conciliation, on the first day of bargaining, before any negotiations had even been taken place, they called for a No Board. But this is typical behaviour from Julia Dumanian and Canadian Hearing Services (CHS). “Since taking over as CEO in 2015, there’s a deep feeling among workers that she’s tried to weaken our ability to advocate for ourselves while reducing the services we provide...

Union: Is Tearmann House Ready to Lock out Employees Over Access to Board of Directors?

NEW GLASGOW, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last week, workers from Tearmann House, a women’s shelter in New Glasgow, represented by Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4459 met with their employer for conciliation following a positive strike vote, with 90% voting in favour of job action. The bargaining teams were able to come to an agreement on all items, including monetary, except one: employee access to the Board of Directors. “Negotiators on behalf of Tearmann House are insistent that a...

Ford Conservatives’ Expansion of “Strong Mayor Powers” Further Undermines Local Democracy and Worker Rights

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The announcement by Doug Ford’s Conservatives of the expansion of “strong mayor powers” to an additional 169 municipalities is further undermining the fundamentals of democracy in our communities and enables personal political agendas to “trump” democratic process. “This expansion is disguised as a way to speed up housing and infrastructure projects, but make no mistake, this is the Conservatives' and Doug Ford’s way of ensuring that mayors can ram through his politica...
Back to Newsroom