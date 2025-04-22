AECOM to provide comprehensive technical services for enhanced railway safety across England

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been awarded a position on Network Rail’s Asset Protection (ASPRO) support services framework for the North West & Central region. The three-year framework, with an optional two-year extension, will see AECOM supporting the region’s three ASPRO services teams to mitigate risks to the railway during third-party and outside-party organizations work on or near Network Rail-owned or operated infrastructure.

“AECOM is proud to support ASPRO services in the North West & Central region, continuing our longstanding relationship with Network Rail as we bring together our years of experience and deep bench of skillsets to bear,” says Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “As the industry’s top rail and mass transit firm, our teams possess the comprehensive technical capabilities to ensure safe, reliable improvement work by Network Rail partners across England.”

This appointment follows AECOM’s 18-year history of providing asset protection services for Network Rail and will involve work with key clients including local authorities, and train and freight operating companies. AECOM will be supported on the framework by SLC, building on its existing strong partnership and SLC’s experience in the development and delivery of third-party rail schemes for local authorities, developers and operators.

“Successfully navigating the processes within the rail sector to facilitate the execution of third-party and outside-party projects is crucial—it helps keep the operational rail environment safe and encourages future investment too,” said Nathan Campsall, Director of SLC. “Our people are experts at working in this area and we look forward to supporting the continued development and innovation of ASPRO services with AECOM and Network Rail.”

“We’re honored to partner with SLC as we extend our role on the next generation rail investments across the UK,” said Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe & India region. “We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety on every project we deliver, and our integrated expertise across transportation, program management and engineering prepares us to safeguard critical improvement operations along the UK’s busiest rail routes.

The framework covers a broad range of services, including program, project management, engineering, commercial, construction and project management office (PMO) roles. The appointment also follows AECOM and SLC’s delivery of a number of third-party funded rail schemes in recent years, including the West Midlands Rail Programme and the Northumberland Line project, which reopened for passenger travel in December 2024 after 60 years of solely transporting freight.

