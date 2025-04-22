Womaness Expands Retail Footprint, Bringing Perimenopause and Menopause Care to Walmart

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Womaness, the modern menopause brand offering solutions from head to toe (and everything in between), has announced its launch at Walmart. Starting today, Womaness enters select Walmart stores. This launch underscores the critical need for innovative menopause products that are accessible, affordable and efficacious.

Accessible and affordable perimenopause and menopause support is crucial. Given the synergy between the two companies core demographics, this launch aims to address a massive whitespace in the market. This milestone expansion aligns with Womaness’ mission to remove the taboo from perimenopause and menopause, its wide range of symptoms and the overall notion of women aging.

“Women spend one third of their life in perimenopause and menopause,” said Womaness co-founder and CEO Sally Mueller. “That’s why our mission has and continues to be to change the conversation around this stage of life. To have a retail giant like Walmart join in on this mission means more women will have access to the products they need to not only address these often overlooked symptoms, but to also feel like their best self.”

“At Womaness, our mission has always been to make solutions available and accessible to all women,” said co-founder Michelle Jacobs. “We are proud to launch at Walmart to reach women all across America in such a big way. We were the first to bring much needed attention to this overlooked category and will remain at the forefront of helping women age well.”

Made by women, for women, Womaness products stand out in the women’s aging and wellness industry due to the company’s holistic approach to addressing the multifaceted needs of women in and approaching this stage of life. Womaness offers accessible, safe and chic solutions in skin and body care, feminine care, sexual health, and supplements. Womaness is cruelty free, vegan, dermatologist- and allergy-tested, and all products are formulated without animal-derived ingredients, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, artificial colors, formaldehyde, mineral oils, estrogen, phytoestrogen, or added hormones.

As of today, Walmart customers in a select +1000 stores nationwide and on walmart.com can discover nine doctor and clinically tested products from the Womaness line including Active Glow, Let Me Sleep, Me.No.Pause, The Works, Daily V Soothe, Coco Bliss, Let’s Neck (online only), Fountain of Glow (online only), Eye Opener (online only), and Overnight Magic (online only.) This marks the second retail partnership for Womaness, following its entrance into ULTA in 2022 as the retailer's first modern menopause brand. To learn more, visit womaness.com.

About Womaness

Womaness is modernizing aging through education, inspiration, and clean solutions formulated to meet the needs of your changing body. Created by women for women, we offer clinically and doctor-tested supplements, sexual wellness, and skincare products that help you navigate through hot flashes, changing skin, vaginal dryness, sleepless nights, and more—empowering you to live your life fully and age well. See more @mywomaness.