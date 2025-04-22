Livewire Partners with VergeIO to Modernize MSP-Centric Cloud Infrastructure

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Livewire, a cloud service provider focused exclusively on enabling Managed Service Providers (MSPs), has selected VergeOS from VergeIO as its alternate virtualization solution for those not wishing to upgrade to new VMware licensing. VergeOS is a private cloud environment tailored to the operational needs of its MSP partners.

As a cloud service provider (CSP) purpose-built to serve MSPs, Livewire chose VergeIO because it offers an integrated platform that combines virtualization, storage, and networking into a single software-defined codebase. This consolidation removes the complexity and unpredictability of VMware’s multi-product architecture—particularly relevant after the Broadcom acquisition, which introduced new licensing models, contract structures, and provider uncertainty.

“Our goal wasn’t just to cut costs—it was to future-proof our cloud offering for the MSP channel,” said Cliff Greenberg - CEO of Livewire. “VergeOS gives us a platform that is operationally simpler, financially sustainable, and far more aligned with the needs of today’s service providers.”

Livewire began evaluating alternatives as the VMware exit trend accelerated across the service provider ecosystem. Many of its MSP partners struggled with escalating VMware licensing fees, complex upgrade dependencies, and hardware constraints—making it challenging to scale profitably or meet client expectations.

VergeOS offered Livewire a smooth transition path with native migration tooling, an intuitive interface familiar to VMware users, and compatibility with existing infrastructure. VergeIO’s support ecosystem was critical in the transition, providing guided proof-of-concept deployments, hands-on migration services, and 24x7 engineering assistance.

“We were able to deploy VergeOS alongside our VMware environment and migrate tenants gradually—on our timeline and without disruption,” said Greenberg. “The VergeIO team worked closely with us at every step.”

The shift to VergeOS allows Livewire to consolidate infrastructure and simplify operations across its entire cloud footprint. Key benefits include:

35–40% reduction in infrastructure costs

By transitioning to VergeOS’ flat, per-server licensing model, Livewire eliminated costly VMware per-core and add-on product fees. The integrated storage and networking capabilities also removed the need for vSAN, NSX, and external RAID systems. This reduced hardware requirements, power consumption, and management overhead, creating immediate and recurring cost savings across the environment. Integrated, policy-driven multi-tenancy with VDC isolation

VergeOS enables Livewire to provision fully isolated Virtual Data Centers (VDCs) for each MSP tenant, complete with dedicated virtual networking, compute, and storage resources. Role-based access control and nested VDC capabilities allow Livewire to delegate administration securely while enforcing strict resource boundaries and performance tiers—all without separate clusters or hardware silos.

VergeOS natively supports multiple storage tiers and live workload migration between them, allowing Livewire to serve both high-performance and archival needs from a unified platform. Native GPU passthrough enables AI, rendering, and graphical workloads. Built-in snapshot-based replication supports near-instant disaster recovery across VergeOS environments.

VergeOS exposes a RESTful API and Terraform provider modules, enabling infrastructure-as-code deployment of VDCs, virtual machines, and network configurations. Livewire also uses Ansible for automated patching, template-based provisioning, and environment updates—significantly reducing manual intervention and accelerating tenant onboarding and scaling.

VergeOS publishes detailed performance, capacity, and resource utilization metrics via Prometheus-compatible endpoints. Livewire integrates these into Grafana dashboards for real-time infrastructure and tenant health visibility, enabling proactive alerting, SLA enforcement, and capacity planning.

“CSPs like Livewire are at the heart of VergeIO’s mission,” said Yan Ness, CEO of VergeIO. “We built VergeOS to deliver the efficiency and flexibility required to serve multiple tenants securely—without stacking on cost or complexity. Livewire’s success shows what’s possible when providers are empowered with the right tools.”

Livewire continues to expand its VergeOS-powered footprint while reinforcing its commitment to helping MSPs scale efficiently. Through its fully managed deployment and 24x7 support services, Livewire enables partners to adopt VergeOS confidently, avoiding the pitfalls of hyperscale lock-in or legacy virtualization bloat.

This announcement highlights VergeOS as a powerful VMware alternative for service providers optimized for multi-tenant cloud infrastructure and turnkey service delivery.

For more information on the VergeIO/Livewire VMware alternative for MSPs, check out https://www.verge.io/livewire/.

About Livewire

Livewire is a Cloud Service Provider for MSPs that powers infrastructure for MSPs nationwide. Focusing on removing friction and maximizing profitability for its partners, Livewire offers a complete, MSP-centric private cloud designed to support modern workloads and service delivery at scale.

About VergeIO

VergeIO is the leading VMware alternative. The company provides a software-defined data center operating system that consolidates virtualization, storage, and networking into a unified platform. VergeOS dramatically reduces complexity and cost while delivering the performance and multi-tenancy of modern IT environments. Organizations worldwide rely on VergeOS to simplify infrastructure and future-proof their operations.