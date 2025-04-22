S&K Federal Services Awarded Base Operations Support Contract in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Federal Services, LLC, a trusted provider of mission-critical services worldwide, has been awarded a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) direct award contract by the United States Air Force F-15 International Programs Division to provide Base Operations Support (BOS) services throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

As the prime contractor, S&K Federal Services will partner with S&K Aerospace, LLC Middle East Branch as a key subcontractor to support the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) under the U.S. Government’s F-15 acquisition and sustainment program. The five-year contract began on February 26, 2025.

Under the agreement, S&K will deliver operational services across multiple locations in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Taif, Tabuk, Dhahran, and Khamis. These services are vital to strengthening the alliance between the U.S. Government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by enabling the effective stand-up and daily operations of RSAF air bases under the FMS program.

Scope of services includes:

Office and administrative management

Transportation and dispatch services

Vehicle fuel and lease management

Access control and visitor coordination

Local purchasing of essential goods and services

Courier and APO mail delivery services

Property accountability

Personnel in-processing and out-processing support

All services will be delivered in full compliance with U.S. and host nation regulations, including alignment with the Nitiqat program and host nation authorization requirements. S&K will also coordinate closely with RSAF personnel, Saudi representatives, and the U.S. Government’s FMS Program Manager to ensure mission success.

“This direct award under the SBA 8(a) program reflects our proven ability to support expeditionary operations and international partnerships on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense,” said Will Carroll, President of S&K Federal Services.

About S&K Federal Services, LLC

S&K Federal Services, a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc., holds SBA 8(a) certification and is owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT), headquartered in St. Ignatius, Montana. The achievements of S&K bring substantial economic benefits to its CSKT shareholder, enabling vital support for initiatives such as education, employment opportunities, social welfare programs, and investments within the Reservation and surrounding communities.