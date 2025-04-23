TIME and AllBusiness Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI and Business Focused Articles and a Comprehensive AI Dictionary

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllBusiness (www.AllBusiness.com), a leading business website, has partnered with TIME to transform the way readers engage with AI-related business content. This partnership will introduce a new stream of AI and business focused articles and an authoritative AI dictionary, designed to educate and empower professionals across various industries.

Through this collaboration, AllBusiness will leverage its actionable business advice, business experts and artificial intelligence to deliver substantive and engaging articles on a broad range of topics, including entrepreneurship, business, technology, health, entertainment, travel, sports, ChatGPT, and other AI tools for TIME.com.

These pieces will cover emerging trends, innovations, and the evolving impact of AI on industries worldwide. Additionally, the partnership has introduced a curated AI Dictionary, providing readers with comprehensive definitions of essential AI terms, companies and jargon.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide accessible and insightful business content,” said Richard Harroch, CEO of AllBusiness. “By teaming up with TIME, we are ensuring that professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders have access to high-quality AI insights and a comprehensive AI dictionary that enhances their knowledge and decision-making.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with AllBusiness to bring our readers expert-driven AI content and a comprehensive business reference tool,” said Mark Howard, Chief Operating Officer of TIME. “As AI continues to reshape industries, we want to equip our audience with the knowledge and terminology needed to stay ahead of the curve.”

The AllBusiness section on TIME.com can be found here. The AI Dictionary on TIME.com can be found here.

About AllBusiness.com: AllBusiness.com is a premier business website dedicated to providing entrepreneurs, business owners, and business professionals with articles, insights, actionable advice, and cutting-edge guides and resources. Covering a wide range of topics, from starting a business, fundraising, sales and marketing, and leadership, to emerging AI technologies and industry trends, AllBusiness.com empowers professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed.

About TIME: TIME is the 102-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; the sustainability and climate action division TIME CO2 and more.