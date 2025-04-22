Candescent Extends Partnership With Ninth Wave, Introducing New Integrated Open Data Solution for Banks and Credit Unions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Candescent, a leading independent digital banking technology provider, and Ninth Wave, provider of single point connectivity to the open banking ecosystem, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership, further enhancing data sharing capabilities through the Candescent platform.

Candescent launches Open Data Solutions with Ninth Wave to further enhance data sharing capabilities through the Candescent platform. Share

Candescent and Ninth Wave have a long-standing relationship, supporting more than 250 banks and credit unions with secure embedded finance integrations through Candescent’s digital banking platform. The launch of Candescent Open Data Solutions with Ninth Wave enables financial institutions of all sizes to now leverage modern APIs for secure, consumer-permissioned data sharing. This approach improves customer experience and operational efficiency while supporting regulatory compliance with Personal Financial Data Rights and CFPB Rule 1033.

“We're thrilled to make Ninth Wave solutions available through the Candescent digital banking platform as part of our long-standing partnership,” said George Anderson, Founder and CEO of Ninth Wave. “This partnership will allow financial institutions of all sizes to gain the operational efficiencies, reliability, and scalability of a single point of integration to open finance APIs and business applications."

Candescent Open Data Solutions with Ninth Wave offers high levels of transparency and control, providing access to and oversight of shared banking consumer data. This solution enables financial institutions to integrate into the apps and third-party solutions used by retail and business customers while maintaining data privacy and compliance, while avoiding third-party screen-scraping and manual data upload processes.

“Ninth Wave is a domain expert in connectivity for open finance. Like Candescent, it understands that more reliable, secure, consumer-permissioned data sharing is a strategic imperative that must be addressed,” said Gareth Gaston, Chief Product Officer of Candescent. “With our integrated solution, banks and credit unions will be able to access Ninth Wave open data capabilities from within the Candescent digital banking platform. We’re helping financial institutions enhance the user experience, drive new revenue streams and strengthen industry partnerships – all while helping to ensure their compliance within upcoming regulatory changes.”

Candescent CPO Gareth Gaston and Ninth Wave Founder George Anderson will be speaking more about 1033 compliance and open banking requirements today at the FDX Global Summit. Learn more about the event here.

About Candescent

Atlanta, Ga.-based Candescent is the largest independent digital banking platform in the United States. With a comprehensive, digital-first product suite, Candescent drives success for its financial institution clients by delivering a seamless experience that elevates and connects digital and physical banking channels. Candescent currently serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing nearly 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com, www.linkedin.com/company/candescent-tech/ and www.youtube.com/@Candescent-tech/videos

About Ninth Wave

Ninth Wave is the market standard for secure, enterprise-grade data connectivity between financial institutions and third-party applications—including aggregators, fintechs, accounting platforms, tax prep software, and other consumer and business solutions. Our platform has been deployed at scale for over a decade and powers open finance for dozens of marquee institutions across banking and wealth management. For more information, please visit https://ninth-wave.com/