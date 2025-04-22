CORRECTING and REPLACING Qumulo Launches New Pricing in AWS Marketplace

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated April 22, 2025 with the following corrected version due to an updated embedded link for AWS Marketplace in the first paragraph, first sentence.

“Pay-As-You-Go lets CNQ customers subscribe instantly via AWS Marketplace and begin using the platform immediately. Customers can scale performance and capacity dynamically as their needs evolve, allowing them to start small with AWS and expand." Share

The updated release reads:

QUMULO LAUNCHES NEW PRICING IN AWS MARKETPLACE

Pay-As-You-Go pricing for Cloud Native Qumulo (CNQ) lets users pay only for what they use

Qumulo, Inc., a leader in data storage for hybrid cloud data management, today announced the availability of Pay-As-You-Go pricing for Cloud Native Qumulo (CNQ) in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This pricing removes key friction points for customers, allowing them to use CNQ immediately, with costs that scale dynamically with usage.

“With Pay-As-You-Go CNQ, customers can subscribe instantly via AWS Marketplace and begin using the platform immediately,” said Qumulo CEO Doug Gourlay. “Customers can scale performance and capacity dynamically as their needs evolve, allowing them to start small with AWS and expand without the need for upfront forecasting or lengthy procurement cycles.”

The new Pay-As-You-Go plan delivers flexible pricing and deployment for every customer. CNQ now offers two flexible consumption models:

Pay-As-You-Go (New) is ideal for customers evaluating cloud storage without committing to an upfront purchase. As organizations migrate data to the cloud, they can better assess costs based on actual usage. Prepaid Credits are ideal for customers who want to align with a pre-budgeted procurement model or are happy to pre-pay in exchange for a discounted rate. Credits are consumed as the product is used, just like Pay-As-You-Go.

This dual-pricing model ensures that customers can choose the option that best aligns with their operational and financial goals. Key benefits of Pay-As-You-Go CNQ include:

Instant Deployment — Subscribe through AWS Marketplace and deploy CNQ in minutes.

— Subscribe through AWS Marketplace and deploy CNQ in minutes. Scalability Without Guesswork — No need to predict future storage requirements upfront. Customers can start small and expand their storage footprint over time.

— No need to predict future storage requirements upfront. Customers can start small and expand their storage footprint over time. Flexibility and Choice — Organizations can start with Pay-as-you-Go and migrate to Prepaid credits as required or stay on Pay-as-you-Go.

— Organizations can start with Pay-as-you-Go and migrate to Prepaid credits as required or stay on Pay-as-you-Go. True Utility Pricing — Only pay for data stored or performance utilized by the minute with no need to provision either capacity or performance.

CNQ delivers best-in-class cloud storage capabilities because it was designed for demanding enterprise-grade workloads, including media & entertainment, life sciences, healthcare, and oil & gas. Customers benefit from:

Multi-protocol Access – NFS, SMB, and S3 support for hybrid and cloud-native workflows simplifies data and workload migration without application refactoring.

– NFS, SMB, and S3 support for hybrid and cloud-native workflows simplifies data and workload migration without application refactoring. Optimized Performance & Cost —Hot and Cold storage modes, as well as performance options, allow organizations to optimize their storage platform to meet their workload needs.

—Hot and Cold storage modes, as well as performance options, allow organizations to optimize their storage platform to meet their workload needs. Performance Without Compromise – High-speed NVMe SSD with Predictive Caching delivers low-latency, high-performance data access while drastically reducing API charges.

– High-speed NVMe SSD with Predictive Caching delivers low-latency, high-performance data access while drastically reducing API charges. Enterprise Security & Compliance – Integrated encryption, snapshots, replication, Active Directory, and audit logging.

Availability

Cloud Native Qumulo (CNQ) Pay-As-You-Go is available now in AWS Marketplace. Pre-paid pricing remains available for volume-based discounts for enterprise customers with predictable workloads. Contact aws@qumulo.com for more information.

About Qumulo

Qumulo is the only seven-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File and Object Storage and the leading provider of cloud data platforms. With exabytes under management and more than 1,000 production customers, Qumulo empowers organizations to manage, store, curate, and protect their data, unlocking new possibilities and driving innovation across diverse industries. To learn more, visit www.qumulo.com.