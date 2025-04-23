Lion Air, Indonesia's Largest Privately Run Airline, Selects StandardAero for CFM56-7B Engine Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Support

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StandardAero, a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services, is pleased to announced that it has been selected by leading Southeast Asian airline Lion Air to provide maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) support for its CFM International CFM56-7B turbofan engines. Lion Air and its subsidiaries operate over 100 Boeing 737-800 and -900 narrowbody aircraft powered by the CFM56-7B turbofan.

Under the new agreement, StandardAero is supporting Lion Air with CFM56-7B performance restoration shop visits (PRSVs) from its CFM-authorized facility in Winnipeg, MB, Canada, with the first engine inducted last December. The Winnipeg location has provided a comprehensive range of engine services to the global CFM56-7B operator community since 2010, and StandardAero last year celebrated its 1,000th CFM56-7B shop visit, highlighting the company’s experience with the engine.

Commenting on the announcement for Lion Air, Angga Darvinda, Head of Commercial & Powerplant Management, said: “Lion Air is pleased to extend its long-running relationship with StandardAero through this new agreement. StandardAero has been a reliable MRO partner on our PW127M engine fleet for many years, and we are confident that they will provide a similarly high level of service in support of our CFM56-7B fleet. This collaboration marks a milestone in our long-term partnership and is expected to deliver mutual benefits for both parties,”

“The team of dedicated engine support professionals here at StandardAero is delighted to expand our existing relationship with Lion Air through this new CFM56-7B agreement,” commented Will Pitcher, Senior Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Customers for StandardAero’s Airlines & Fleet business unit. “Lion Air is one of the fastest growing airlines, in one of the industry’s fastest growing regions, and StandardAero is therefore proud to TEAM™ with Lion Air to provide the airline and its subsidiaries with reliable, high quality engine services for many years to come.”

In addition to its existing Winnipeg capabilities, StandardAero now also provides CFM56-7B MRO support from its DFW International Airport location in TX, USA, which is seeing strong demand from Boeing 737NG operators and asset owners. These newly introduced capabilities offer operators the confidence and convenience of a second CFM56-7B engine line, enabling StandardAero to accommodate the MRO requirements of its customers around the world while also providing the assurance of test cell capability redundancy.

The company provides an extensive range of additional services for the CFM56 family, including component repair and overhaul capabilities through StandardAero’s Component Repair Services (CRS) segment; engine, module and used serviceable material (USM) asset management support through PTS Aviation; and engine health monitoring (EHM) data analysis services.

StandardAero also provides support for the next-generation CFM International LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine family from its 810,000 sq. ft. facility in San Antonio, TX, as a CFM LEAP Premier MRO provider, having signed the first non-airline CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) in the Americas for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B in March 2023.

Lion Air Group comprises of five airlines in the Southeast Asia region, catering to the market by operating as a low cost or hybrid / full fare operator in respective markets. Lion Air is one of the largest carriers in Southeast Asia with a significant presence in Indonesia. Wings Air serves as a feeder with its ATR fleet. In March 2013, Malindo was launched as a full service airline based in Kuala Lumpur. Batik Air was launched as a full service airline in May 2013, servicing domestic routes in Indonesia. In December 2013, Thai Lion launched services in Thailand as a low-cost airline.

CFM International, the 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines founded in 1974, has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation. Today, CFM is the world’s leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership for narrowbody aircraft. The company produces the LEAP and CFM56 families of engines, and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for more than 600 operators worldwide.

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, go to www.standardaero.com.