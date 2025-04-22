-

Motive Introduces AI Coach: The First and Only AI Avatar to Deliver Personalized Driver Coaching Automatically

The new solution delivers high-impact, personalized video feedback at scale – powered by LLMs that dynamically tailor each script to the driver’s needs

Organizations with fleets can reduce coaching workloads by up to 100% while improving safety, compliance, and performance with fast, consistent guidance for every driver

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, today announced Motive AI Coach, the first and only AI avatar to deliver personalized, high-quality feedback to drivers at scale using AI-generated coaching videos. The new solution was unveiled at Vision 25, Motive’s annual innovation summit that brings together leaders from across the physical economy, hosted in Austin, Texas.

Driver coaching is important, but hard to do well at scale. With safety managers responsible for hundreds of drivers and coaching sessions taking over 30 minutes to plan and execute, there simply isn’t enough time. It takes an average of 16 days to schedule a coaching session after an unsafe event — long enough for risky behavior to continue unchecked. And even when coaching happens, it’s hard to ensure consistency at scale. Without consistent, personalized, engaging feedback, the behavior repeats.

“Motive understands the power of driver coaching and has provided tools, such as our Integrated Coaching product and the ability for drivers to review their safety events in the Driver App, to help our customers manage the complexity of this work,” said Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO of Motive. “With AI Coach we are taking this a step further and giving customers the ability to completely automate coaching with an AI version of themselves to give personalized and authentic feedback to drivers.”

“Timely and consistent coaching is one of the biggest roadblocks to driver safety,” said Tim Guy, VP of Safety at RoadSafe Traffic Systems. “Motive’s AI Coach changes that, allowing us to deliver personalized feedback instantly, and at scale, without overloading our team. In less than six months, combining Motive's technology with our safety program, we’ve already seen a 20% reduction in injuries—an exceptional achievement in this industry.”

First-of-its-Kind AI Avatars Dramatically Cut Coaching Feedback Time

Motive AI Coach is the first and only product that can deliver personalized coaching to drivers automatically. With Motive AI Coach, customers can:

  • Deliver Customizable AI-Generated Coaching: Human-like avatars provide personalized video messages, increasing engagement and retention.
  • Provide Immediate Feedback: Drivers get personalized feedback in a fraction of the time — and in the future, instantly — reducing risk and reinforcing safe behaviors sooner.
  • Scale Coaching Across the Fleet: Delivers high-quality, consistent coaching to every driver, without adding headcount.

Motive automatically selects the safety events that have the highest impact on the drivers score and are the most severe, giving drivers context on what they can do to improve and why it matters. AI Coach goes beyond safety and can provide feedback on fuel efficiency, compliance, and more, helping drivers improve their performance across the board. AI Coach delivers unmatched customizability — customers can choose from a number of pre-generated avatars or record their own.

To learn more, visit: Motive Driver Safety and Motive AI Coach.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves more than 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector.

Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

