Police Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Deliver Next-Level Digital Engagement

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking, a CUSO specializing in online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, today announced that Police Federal Credit Union (Police FCU) has selected Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® platform. This partnership will enable the credit union to modernize its digital banking infrastructure while enhancing member experience through advanced security features and seamless integration with its new Corelation KeyStone core system.

Police FCU recognized the need for a digital banking platform that could grow with its expanding membership while keeping pace with rising expectations around security, accessibility, and ease of use. They chose Mahalo for its strong core integration and robust suite of digital tools—built to enhance security and drive deeper member engagement.

“It’s essential that as our credit union grows, we continue to advance our digital ecosystem to deliver a secure, seamless experience tailored to our members’ needs,” said Tim Doyle, President and CEO of Police FCU. “Mahalo’s forward-thinking platform and smooth core integration help us stay ahead of industry trends while meeting member expectations for security, accessibility, and digital engagement.”

The new platform introduces a range of intuitive features aimed at enhancing the overall member experience. Credential Assurance Technology (CAT) will safeguard member data and help prevent fraud, while integrated communication tools will provide faster, more responsive support. Mahalo’s deep integration with KeyStone enables seamless access to a variety of account services and fund transfer options—empowering members with real-time functionality. In addition, Mahalo’s advanced accessibility features go beyond ADA compliance—offering neurodiversity-friendly accommodations to ensure a truly inclusive digital banking experience for all Police FCU members.

“Police FCU was looking for a modern digital banking solution that could deliver strong security and meaningful improvements to the member journey,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Our platform enables Police FCU to elevate its ease of use, and enhanced member support, positioning the credit union with a more engaging and secure digital banking experience. These advancements will help the credit union differentiate itself while maintaining its focus on providing exceptional member service.”

About Police FCU

The Police Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, is a full service, not-for-profit, financial institution that has been committed to protecting the financial interests of members of the law enforcement community and serving their financial needs since 1935. Police FCU serves over 13,000 members nationwide and is well established with assets exceeding $178 million. For more information, please visit policefcu.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.