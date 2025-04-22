Advantia Health Partners with Mirvie to Bring Predictive and Preventive Care to Maternal Health

ARLINGTON, Va. & WASHINGTON & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirvie, Inc., in partnership with Advantia Health, has launched a first-of-its-kind pilot program in the U.S. to improve pregnancy outcomes. The program uses the clinically validated Encompass Preeclampsia Test (powered by the Mirvie RNA Platform) to assess high and low risk for preeclampsia, enabling clinicians to initiate preventive care for the appropriate patients.

The potential to impact pregnancy health is huge. We have been operating without objective data. This test allows us to identify and focus on the few patients at truly high risk with a preventive care plan. Share

Preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication, has nearly doubled in recent years and now affects 1 in 12 pregnancies, costing the U.S. healthcare system billions each year. Current risk assessment methods have proved ineffective, leading to high rates of preterm deliveries, neonatal ICU admissions, and preventable deaths.

“The potential to impact pregnancy health is huge. We have been operating without objective data. This test allows us to identify and focus on the few patients at truly high risk with a preventive care plan," said Dr. Jo’Ann Jackson, Regional Chief Medical Officer of the Mid-Atlantic, Advantia Health.

“Until now, we have lacked an effective and objective test to assess risk for preeclampsia in patients with no known risk factors. The Encompass test helps resolve this ambiguity of risk, ensuring the right pregnancies get the right preventive care. We are bringing a level of personalized care, based on molecular signatures, that has been long available in oncology, but for the first time can now be brought to pregnancy care,” said Dr. Thomas McElrath, Vice President of Clinical Development at Mirvie, and practicing physician in Maternal Fetal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s.

"We know innovations in maternal health are needed," said Dr. Michael Udwin, Medical Director, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst). “We are excited about the potential for improved outcomes for both mother and baby through Mirvie’s collaboration with Advantia Health, which provides care to many CareFirst members.”

This year-long collaboration, which launches immediately, reflects Advantia Health’s commitment to improving pregnancy outcomes in the mid-Atlantic region and Mirvie’s commitment to bringing a precise standard of care to pregnancy health.

About Mirvie

Mirvie is bringing scientifically rigorous and data-driven approaches to solving some of the most pressing clinical problems in women’s health, beginning with pregnancy. Serious complications impact one in five pregnancies in the U.S., and Mirvie is committed to creating a world where every pregnancy is as safe and healthy as possible. Founded and led by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and scientists, the company is based in South San Francisco, California and backed by top-tier investors, including Blackrock, Decheng Capital, Foresite Capital, General Catalyst, GV, Khosla Ventures, and Mayfield. For more information, visit Mirvie.com.

About Advantia Health

Advantia Health is transforming healthcare for all women by setting a higher standard of care and convenience, while reducing unnecessary costs. Compassion and value inspire everything we do. We take time to listen, answer questions completely, and offer helpful technology between visits so that our patients are empowered and at ease. More than 140 Advantia Health providers serve over 250,000 patients at our specialist offices. Learn more at advantiahealth.com

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 87th year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.5 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2023, CareFirst infused $233 million in support of regional community impact to improve overall health and advance accessible, affordable, equitable, high-quality healthcare. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit www.carefirst.com.