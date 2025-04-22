Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Introduces SmartSort Recycling Bins in Partnership with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), the local Coca-Cola bottler for Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas, has partnered with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to enhance sustainability efforts for travelers. Together, DFW and CCSWB have installed four smart recycling bins powered by SmartSort Technologies, Inc. These AI-enabled bins make it easy for travelers to separate recyclables from waste, creating a cleaner, more eco-friendly airport experience.

Inside the airport, CCSWB installed dual-stream bins in Terminals D and E with receptacles for waste and recycling. Similarly, DFW Airport Headquarters and the Department of Public Safety each received a triple-stream unit, which offers a compost bin in addition to waste and recycling. As users approach, each unit’s camera scans their items and displays appropriate disposal directions on the screen.

SmartSort invests in sustainable technology to create better out-of-home recycling solutions for various industries. Many of these solutions include waste stream efficiency, source separation and data aggregation.

“The introduction of AI-powered recycling bins enhances the traveler experience and reinforces our efforts to create a more sustainable airport through innovation and technology,” said Robert Horton, DFW’s Vice President of Environmental Affairs and Sustainability Department. “Incremental steps like this can build better traveler habits that help reduce waste, increase recycling and engage our customers in new and exciting ways.”

In addition to instant feedback on items for disposal, the units also provide data that allows the airport to monitor its long-term sustainability efforts. Over time, each bin tracks the quantity of materials recycled and provides detailed information on the items’ final destinations, promoting greater transparency and accountability in the recycling process.

“It takes time to create meaningful change, and our focus is on introducing long-term solutions that truly make a difference in reducing waste and promoting sustainability,” said Abraham Tueme, Director of Sustainability, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “Installing SmartSort units at DFW Airport allows us to advance recycling efforts in our community in a way that benefits both travelers and the local environment.”

This partnership follows CCSWB’s previous success with AI-powered recycling solutions. In 2023, the company launched 12 SmartSort units at the American Airlines Center during the NCAA Women’s Final Four Tournament. Following this initiative’s success, nine additional SmartSort solutions were installed, bringing the total to 21 units.

For more information about DFW Airport’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.dfwairport.com/business/community/sustainability/.

For more information about Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and its sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.cocacolaswb.com/sustainability/.

About Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

Dallas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), a company of Arca Continental, is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. CCSWB produces, markets and distributes Coca-Cola brands throughout Texas and parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The company employs more than 9,000 associates who operate 7 production plants and 37 distribution facilities, serving more than 31 million consumers. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Arca Continental is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world with an outstanding history spanning more than 99 years. Within its Coca-Cola franchise, Arca Continental serves more than 128 million consumers in Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and the Southwestern U.S. Arca Continental also produces and markets snacks under the brand names Wise in the U.S., Bokados in Mexico and Inalecsa in Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cocacolaswb.com and www.arcacontal.com