Sonus Microsystems Announces Partnership with Providence Health Care Ventures to Advance Wearable Cardiac Ultrasound Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonus Microsystems, a leader in innovative ultrasound technology, announced a partnership with Providence Health Care Ventures (PHCV) today, marking the first collaboration in PHCV's Innovation Program. This partnership will accelerate the development, validation and commercialization of Sonus' wearable ultrasound technology for cardiac monitoring.

Advancing Innovative Healthcare Technology

Sonus Microsystems is developing a novel wearable ultrasound patch that represents a significant leap forward in medical diagnostic technology. Utilizing the company's proprietary Sonus Array Technology™, the device explores new approaches to remote cardiac monitoring using advanced polymer-based MEMS transducers. The patch aims to deliver real-time, AI-driven insights to healthcare providers, enabling high-resolution imaging outside traditional clinical settings.

"We are excited to partner with PHCV to advance our vision of transforming cardiac care," said Hani Eskandari, CEO of Sonus Microsystems. “Leveraging PHCV's extensive network of affiliate health care sites and clinical expertise will accelerate our mission to revolutionize cardiac care by allowing us to validate our product in real-world clinical settings, ultimately improving patient outcomes and enhancing healthcare delivery.”

Addressing a Critical Health Challenge

Heart Failure (HF) is a chronic condition when the heart can't pump blood well enough to provide a normal supply to the body. It is a leading cause of death and accounts for the highest rate of hospital readmissions compared to any other disease. It is estimated that 750,000 Canadians are living with heart failure with 100,000 new cases diagnosed every year. The global prevalence of CHF has doubled in the last two decades, highlighting the need for new and unique solutions.

"Partnering with Sonus aligns with our commitment to advancing innovative healthcare solutions, particularly those related to remote patient monitoring, screening, and wearable ultrasound devices," said Brian Simmers, President of PHCV. "By connecting this technology with our clinical ecosystem and fostering collaboration between innovation and care teams, we are excited to support its development and explore its potential impact on chronic disease management."

"The Sonus Patch has the potential to transform how we monitor and screen cardiac patients," said Dr. Nathaniel Hawkins, a clinician-scientist cardiologist specializing in heart function and heart rhythm management at St. Paul’s Hospital, and Physician Lead for the Regional Heart Failure Program. "Echocardiography is fundamental to diagnosing and managing heart disease, and bringing this capability to patients remotely could enable earlier detection, timely interventions, and improved long-term outcomes."

About Sonus Microsystems

Sonus Microsystems is an innovative MedTech company leading the advancement of ultrasound technology. The company is developing a wearable ultrasound patch designed to provide new possibilities in remote cardiac monitoring. Leveraging its proprietary Sonus Array Technology, the company aims to create affordable, high-performance diagnostic tools. For more information, visit www.sonusmicrosystems.com.

About Providence Health Care Ventures Inc.

Providence Health Care Ventures (PHCV) is a strategic catalyst for healthcare innovation, connecting promising medical technologies with clinical expertise. The organization partners with entrepreneurs and researchers to transform innovative healthcare concepts into viable solutions, leveraging its deep understanding of the Canadian healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit www.phcventures.ca.