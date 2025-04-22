Affirm Expands Credit Reporting with TransUnion to All Pay-Over-Time Products

SAN FRANCISCO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, is expanding the credit reporting of its pay-over-time products to TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), the companies jointly announced today. All Affirm pay-over-time loans issued from May 1, 2025 onward, including Pay in 4 and longer-term monthly installments, will be reported to TransUnion.

Consumers will see details about all Affirm transactions on their TransUnion credit files, though these transactions will not be factored into traditional credit scores nor visible to lenders in the near-term. As more pay-over-time providers report account information to the credit bureaus, lenders who request TransUnion credit reports will also be able to view consumers' pay-over-time history. In the future, as new credit scoring models are developed, this information may factor into consumers’ scores, with the aim of supporting more informed lending decisions and helping consumers build their credit histories.

"Affirm is committed to protecting and empowering consumers through our products and practices - from having no late or hidden fees to supporting positive credit outcomes through responsible lending," said Libor Michalek, Affirm's President. "Including all loans in a consumer's credit profile is a crucial step toward making Affirm's honest financial products even more mainstream. We look forward to TransUnion’s partnership as we continue to drive greater adoption of Affirm and further our position as the most pro-consumer provider in the industry, offering unmatched flexibility and transparency.”

TransUnion research found nearly 40% of consumers who haven’t used buy now, pay later are likely or very likely to use them in the future. Notably, a higher 53% of non-users would be likely or very likely to use them if it had the potential to have a positive impact on credit scores.

“Affirm’s loan furnishing to TransUnion is an exciting milestone for the industry,” said Steve Chaouki, President, U.S. Markets and Consumer Interactive, TransUnion. “Millions of consumers use Affirm’s pay-over-time financing and they deserve to get credit for their payment behavior.”

Affirm will continue to work closely with other industry stakeholders to standardize policies for furnishing information across loan products.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

