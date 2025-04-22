Turas Wealth Partners Joins Kestra Private Wealth Services To Further Focus on Client Experience

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today announced it has welcomed Turas Wealth Partners (Turas), a wealth management firm led by father-son duo John and Shea Marmion, to its platform. This move to independence represents a shared commitment to delivering highly tailored client service.

Based just outside Columbus in Worthington, Ohio, Turas Wealth Partners was born out of a desire to break free from the constraints of large financial institutions to create a truly client-first approach to wealth management. With a combined 60+ years of experience, founders and wealth managers John and Shea Marmion have tailored their white-glove approach for clients to craft more innovative strategies for building wealth and financial independence.

The name “Turas Wealth Partners” is inspired by the Irish word Turas Beatha (pronounced Ba-ha), which means “journey of life.” Now partnered with Kestra PWS, the mission of Turas continues to be grounded in helping clients navigate the road ahead with confidence through thoughtful financial planning and expert guidance. This philosophy resonates deeply with the father and son, who understand the value of solid relationships and see clients as part of their extended family.

“Turas was founded with the goal of delivering personalized, flexible financial planning solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs,” said John Marmion, founder and wealth manager at Turas. “With Kestra Private Wealth, we will be able to provide guidance that’s as individual as the people we serve.”

Kestra PWS is dedicated to providing advisors with the tools and resources necessary to succeed as independent business owners, including advanced compliance solutions, cutting-edge technology, and back-office support. This comprehensive platform enables advisors like Turas to prioritize client relationships and continue to leverage resources and support to deliver exceptional service for their clients.

“We’re excited to support Turas Wealth Partners as they take this next step in their journey,” said Brian Campos, Vice President of Business Development at Kestra PWS. “Their client-first mindset and entrepreneurial spirit are exactly what we look for in our advisor partners.”

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Austin, TX and supporting independent financial professional teams across the nation. Founded by industry veterans, Kestra PWS empowers advisors to transition seamlessly from wirehouses and W-2 roles to independent businesses. The firm’s platform is composed of its independent RIA as a broker-dealer to provide financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. The firm’s comprehensive support covers every detail of transition, from office setup to compliance, freeing advisors to focus on serving clients and growing their wealth management businesses. Kestra PWS has helped more than 125 financial professionals and more than 50 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model. For more information, visit https://www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers independent financial professionals – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. Kestra Financial offers advisors and firms personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals, ultimately enabling their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.