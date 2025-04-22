Skyfire and Cequence Partner to Enable Secure, Autonomous Access for AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Skyfire, the world’s only payment and identity network built for the AI Agent economy, and Cequence Security, a pioneer in API security and bot management, announced a partnership to enable secure, compliant access to digital services for autonomous AI agents. Cequence secures over 8 billion API interactions every day and protects more than 3 billion user accounts across some of the world’s largest Fortune and Global 500 enterprises.

Cequence’s current capabilities include distinguishing “bad” bots and “good” bots. Through the SkyFire integration, Cequence can also identify trusted Skyfire-verified agents. This unlocks a new level of secure, programmable access to websites, APIs, and applications to the AI Agent economy, which enables new revenue streams for data service providers.

AI agents are rapidly becoming the new consumers of the internet. But most digital services, from paywalled websites to gated APIs, are still built for human interaction: you sign up, verify, log in, and pay. These steps assume a human in the loop. Without an identity, and without credentials, AI agents get blocked.

Skyfire solves that problem by providing agent-first infrastructure for identity and payments. With Skyfire, agents can programmatically present verified credentials and payment methods, enabling access to digital services without manual account creation or pre-negotiated contracts. From public web content to private APIs, any digital resource can now be accessed by agents over secure, peer-to-peer connections just like a human user would.

Through this partnership, Cequence now natively supports Skyfire’s identity and payment protocol allowing security teams to recognize and authorize verified AI agents while continuing to block scraping, fraud, and abuse through malicious automation.

“AI agents aren’t just scraping the surface of the web anymore. They’re transacting, subscribing, booking, and buying. But they’ve been locked out by security measures that assume every brand engagement is coming from a user who has fingers and a keyboard,” said Amir Sarhangi, CEO and co-founder of Skyfire. “Through our partnership with Cequence, we’re enabling an internet where agents are first-class participants in the digital economy, and where identity and security protocols work with them, not against them.”

Skyfire’s protocol assigns every AI agent a programmable wallet with funding sources (cards, ACH, wire, USDC), identity credentials, and enterprise-grade payment rules. Cequence’s bot management and API security platform uses multi-dimensional machine learning to evaluate behavioral, contextual, and intent-based signals, now including Skyfire-issued identifiers, so businesses can trust that the agent interacting with their service is both legitimate and monetizable. The result: compliant autonomous access, without sacrificing security.

This partnership addresses one of the most significant gaps in the emerging AI economy: the inability of agents to access, pay for, and interact with the majority of valuable digital content that sits behind login walls, anti-bot protections, or compliance layers.

Securing APIs used to mean stopping attackers. Now it also means recognizing trusted automation – without compromising performance, uptime or customer experience.

Cequence is the only platform that combines deep API visibility with native enforcement, giving security teams the ability to identify abnormal behavior, understand intent, and make enforcement decisions at the edge – without modifying apps or bolting on third-party tools.

While others rely on Javascripts, SDKs, app instrumentation and generic risk scores, Cequence applies context-aware detection rooted in traffic patterns, usage flows, and machine learning that adapts with each interaction. It’s how modern security teams stay ahead of fast-moving, increasingly automated threats, and now, how they extend access to verified AI agents without opening the door to abuse.

“Security should never be a barrier to business. Our mission has always been to protect the internet without slowing innovation, and that includes AI agents,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO of Cequence. “With Skyfire, we now have a shared framework to verify and trust additional non-human users at the edge. This unlocks a new era where businesses can safely serve AI agents the same way they serve human users, securely, seamlessly, and at scale.”

About Skyfire

Skyfire is the financial stack for the AI economy. Built for autonomous transactions, Skyfire enables AI agents, LLMs, and enterprises to access and pay for digital services with verified identity, programmable payments, and no human setup required. From websites to APIs, Skyfire unlocks frictionless access and monetization for the next generation of internet users. Learn more at www.skyfire.xyz.

About Cequence Security

Cequence is a pioneer in API security and bot management, protecting the applications and APIs that organizations depend on from attacks, business logic abuse, and fraud. Our unique Unified API Protection platform unites discovery, compliance, and protection capabilities, providing unmatched real-time security in the face of sophisticated threats. Demonstrating value in minutes rather than days or weeks, Cequence offers a flexible deployment model that requires no app instrumentation or modification. Cequence solutions scale to meet the needs of the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, protecting more than 8 billion daily API interactions and 3 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.