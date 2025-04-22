Actifai and GOCare Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Broadband Operators' Sales and Support Experiences

WASHINGTON & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actifai, an AI software company helping broadband service providers (BSPs) drive revenue and subscriber growth, and GOCare, a leading digital customer experience platform built for BSPs, today announced their new strategic partnership. The collaboration blends Actifai’s real-time sales intelligence with GOCare’s advanced communication and support capabilities—unlocking smarter, more personalized customer experiences while extending new sales, marketing, and retention tools to service providers.

The companies share several ISP customers and are actively exploring opportunities to integrate Actifai’s predictive targeting, messaging, and sales optimization with GOCare’s digital experience tools—including SMS, email, and AI-driven analysis of customer communications. The partnership is expected to support a range of future use cases, including re-engaging customers who abandon online checkouts, delivering seamless order confirmations across channels, and executing personalized acquisition, upsell, and retention campaigns—all built leveraging Actifai’s AI and delivered via GOCare’s trusted platform.

“It’s the perfect time to be partnering with GOCare to bring more intelligent, coordinated CX capabilities to broadband providers,” said Ned Brody, CEO at Actifai. “By bringing our sales and marketing AI together with GOCare’s communications platform, we’re giving ISPs a better way to reach customers, whether it’s at the point of sale or further down the line. It makes things smoother for subscribers and drives meaningful revenue improvement for providers.”

Mike Roddy, CEO of GOCare, added: “This partnership brings together two complementary platforms that are deeply focused on enhancing the buying experience as well as the routine touchpoints a subscriber experiences during their life-cycle. Actifai delivers precise intelligence on who to reach and what to offer, while GOCare empowers the subscriber with greater control over how they interact with their service provider. Together, we’re creating new ways for providers to streamline customer experiences, improve satisfaction, and unlock greater lifetime value.”

Joint solutions from Actifai and GOCare are expected to launch in the coming months.

About Actifai

Actifai is an artificial intelligence software company serving broadband and communications service providers globally. Actifai's ISP customers use its AI software to improve sales and marketing outcomes and enhance their subscribers’ experiences across phone, website, and in-person channels. Since 2019, Actifai's industry-first AI solutions have helped ISPs achieve, on average, 5-20% increases in average revenue per user (ARPU), up to 30% improvement in sales conversion, and 6-11% lifts in subscriber retention. For more information, please visit www.actif.ai.

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks—including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms—empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare’s “For Operators, By Operators” ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry’s challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 30 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com.