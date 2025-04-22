USA Flag Announces Multi-Year Strategic Partnership With Athletes Hospitality

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USA Flag, one of the largest operators of flag football tournaments and camps in the world, is proud to announce a multi-year strategic partnership with Athletes Hospitality, providing customized, tech-enabled housing solutions and logistical support for all of USA Flag’s tournaments and camp series.

"Athletes Hospitality teaming up with USA Flag will allow us to take hospitality to the next level in one of the fastest growing sports on the planet." Share

“USA Flag is thrilled to partner with Athletes Hospitality,” stated Charles Davis, Co-Founder and President of USA Flag. “We believe they will be a crucial partner in helping our athletes and teams find the best hotel accommodations during their travel to our events.”

Fresh off setting a Guinness World Record for the largest flag football tournament at their World Championships in January 2025, USA Flag has become a major force in elevating the sport and producing first-class events. With 13 tournaments, over 30 camps and tens of thousands of athletes and families attending these events across the country, their impact on the travel and tourism industry is significant. Hosting these types of large-volume events requires the support of a housing agency that is adept at handling the athletes’ travel needs.

“All of us at Athletes Hospitality could not be more energized to partner with USA Flag at the most exciting time in the history of flag football,” said Nicholas Daniello, President of Athletes Hospitality. “Our role in youth sports travel is to maximize time and revenue for our Partners, while always providing the best travel solutions and savings for the participants. Teaming up with USA Flag will allow us to take hospitality to the next level in one of the fastest growing sports on the planet.”

USA Flag’s 2025 season is in full swing with events taking place across the country in lead-up to the World Championships in Tampa, Florida in January 2026. For more information on the full event schedule, visit www.usaflag.org/tournaments.

About USA Flag

USA Flag is on the forefront of pushing the sport for Olympic inclusion, operating the largest flag football tournaments in the world and is the most followed brand in the sport.

About Athletes Hospitality

Founded in 2020, Athletes Hospitality (AH) has become a leader in the youth sports travel industry by providing first-class lodging and travel support for large-scale youth sports events. AH is dedicated to helping event organizers, venues, teams, optimize their tournaments while providing participants’ families with safe, economical travel solutions. For more information, visit https://athleteshospitality.com/.