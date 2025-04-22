Serent Capital Invests in PlotBox to Accelerate Innovation in Deathcare Technology

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm, announced today that it has made a strategic investment in PlotBox, a leading cloud-based provider of end-to-end cemetery, crematory, and funeral home management solutions.

The partnership will help to fuel PlotBox’s expansion, drive continued innovation, and enhance customer outcomes across North America, the UK, Ireland, and APAC.

Founded by Chief Executive Officer Sean McAllister and Chief Commercial Officer Leona McAllister, PlotBox has revolutionized the deathcare industry with its innovative, cloud-based platform that streamlines cemetery, crematory, and funeral home Operations.

Serent’s investment is expected to help accelerate product innovation, elevate customer support, and expand PlotBox’s global footprint—fueling growth while continuing to serve and support long-standing customers.

“We are excited to partner with Serent Capital as we embark on this next stage of growth,” said Sean McAllister, CEO of PlotBox. “We wanted a partner whose values aligned with our own, helping to support our mission to help take away some of the pain in dealing with death for families and those that serve them. We’re focused on bettering the industry by raising standards within the profession and this partnership will help us to realize that.”

“Their expertise in scaling vertical software companies, along with their deep understanding of our industry, also makes them the perfect partner to help us continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Leona McAllister, Chief Commercial Officer of PlotBox, added, “At PlotBox, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. With Serent’s support, we will be able to further enhance our platform and continue providing best-in-class service to cemetery, crematory and funeral home operators worldwide.”

Serent Capital, which specializes in investing in high-growth technology companies, saw PlotBox as a natural fit. “PlotBox has established itself as the premier platform in the deathcare market, offering a comprehensive and highly differentiated product,” said Lance Fenton, Partner at Serent Capital. “We are thrilled to support their vision and help drive the company’s growth across the entirety of the deathcare industry.”

PlotBox’s innovative platform integrates digital mapping, records management, financial management, and operational workflows, providing cemeteries, crematories and funeral homes with a modern, efficient solution to manage their operations.

The investment also follows strategic partnerships PlotBox has secured with some of the largest consolidators in the United States. It underscores PlotBox’s ability to serve sophisticated, large-scale operators while demonstrating the scalability needed to support the complex needs of multi-location providers of all sizes.

Serent’s investment marks a major step forward in PlotBox’s mission to bring cutting-edge technology to the global deathcare industry.

About PlotBox

PlotBox is the innovative cloud-based deathcare management solution that helps cemeteries, crematories and funeral homes to excel. The intuitive, easy-to-use platform seamlessly places all essential deathcare management functions into one place. This enables customers to serve better, save time, increase revenue, reduce risk – and sustain long-term growth. The 120-strong company is headquartered in Northern Ireland, with on-the-ground teams in the United States and Australia. This means the growing multidisciplinary team can consistently deliver exceptional levels of service, both globally and locally. PlotBox is more than a vendor. They are a dedicated partner focused on each customer’s success – and the families they serve.

For more information, visit www.plotbox.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient B2B SaaS and technology companies. Since its inception, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies, providing true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offers unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.