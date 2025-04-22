Identity Digital Partners with the National Forest Foundation to Plant 25,000 Trees in 2025

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identity Digital®, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, announced a partnership with the National Forest Foundation to plant 25,000 trees in the U.S. by the end of 2025. This partnership will aid essential reforestation efforts on National Forest lands, ensuring resources are allocated to the most pressing restoration needs to sustain these vital ecosystems. As part of this collaboration, the Identity Digital team will have the opportunity to volunteer alongside the National Forest Foundation and U.S. Forest Service staff on a project within the White River National Forest in Colorado.

"Identity Digital believes in contributing positively to the communities where we operate, both online and offline. Our core values drive us to expand our sustainability efforts through this significant partnership with the National Forest Foundation. By supporting these projects, we aim to support healthy ecosystems, encourage sustainable practices, and improve public health," said Ram Mohan, Chief Strategy Officer of Identity Digital. "Furthermore, we are dedicated to investing in responsible technology that prioritizes environmental sustainability—driving both business success and meaningful community impact."

“Identity Digital shares the National Forest Foundation’s commitment to ensuring National Forests are healthy and provide recreational opportunities for all. Support from Identity Digital and others means that future generations can experience the awe-inspiring beauty and ecological benefits of National Forests,” said Marcus Selig, the National Forest Foundation’s Chief Conservation Officer. “This partnership is a powerful testament to collective action in preserving the vitality of these ecosystems.”

In addition to partnering with the National Forest Foundation, Identity Digital is working with multiple organizations around the world to plant trees – improving biodiversity, offsetting carbon emissions, restoring landscapes, rebuilding habitat for wildlife, and empowering communities to take tangible action towards ecological balance. By the end of 2025, Identity Digital will have planted 35,000 trees worldwide.

Identity Digital’s efforts also expand across Australia, India and Africa through partnerships with:

Trillion Trees Australia to plant 25,000 trees over the next four years in Australia.

ActionAid India to support New Delhi environmental initiatives that will provide 3,000 saplings, and local employee volunteering support.

Habitats Foundation to plant one tree for every hour volunteered by Identity Digital employees with a goal to reach 1,000 volunteer hours.

This Earth Day, Identity Digital recognizes its collective responsibility to implement strategies that benefit businesses, preserve ecosystems, and strengthen its communities. Additionally, the company actively invests in responsible technology solutions such as its Identity Digital Registry Services Provider (RSP) services that prioritize environmental sustainability and a positive community impact.

