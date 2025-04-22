-

Monarch Reports Strong Q1 2025 Momentum, Driven by Strategic Partnerships and Client Growth

~Provider strengthens partnerships, expands team, builds upon private capital market reach in Q1~

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monarch, a provider of implementation and customer success services for leading financial service CRM and SaaS platforms, today announced a strong Q1 2025, building on two consecutive years of increased revenue, extended client relationships, and team expansion. The organization continues to deepen its impact across the private capital markets ecosystem with key partnerships and sustained customer growth.

Monarch has doubled its client base and increased revenue by 120% over the past two years, reflecting a rise in demand for software implementation services, consulting, and managed administrative support for financial firms. Employee headcount also rose by 16% during the same period, reinforcing Monarch’s capacity to scale alongside its growing client portfolio.

“Monarch’s momentum is a direct reflection of our team’s ability to deliver measurable impact through thoughtful collaboration and impactful implementation services delivery,” said Anthony Alexander, Vice President of Monarch. “Our team’s deep understanding of the unique business dynamics and challenges faced by private capital firms and their software providers enables us to jump in, accelerate time to value, and help firms adapt faster.”

Key Q1 2025 Milestones:

  • Expanded Pendo Partnership: Monarch renewed and expanded its partnership with Pendo through a new 12-month contract, which includes a referral agreement and an expanded scope of project work to support Pendo’s accelerated growth.
  • Deepened Intapp DealCloud Collaboration: Monarch began working directly with Intapp DealCloud’s mid-market clients to support its platform’s growth across all segments of the private capital markets.
  • Strategic Team Growth: The firm added five new consultants to its team in Q1, including dedicated marketing and business development talent to support ongoing expansion efforts.

“Our mission has always been to help our clients go beyond implementation and unlock the full potential of their technology,” said Lee Farabaugh, President of Monarch. “We’ve built a strong foundation by staying focused on what we do best – aligning software to the real-world workflows of private capital firms. As more firms look to scale and differentiate through technology, Monarch is ready to provide support with the experience and agility they will need to drive lasting operational impact.”

About Monarch

Monarch specializes in implementation, configuration, and consulting services for firms and SaaS providers in the private capital markets space. Through platform admin support and strategic, project-based consulting, the company helps firms seamlessly adopt and maximize ROI on their technology stack. Monarch also serves as a trusted delivery partner for scaling SaaS platforms, helping them grow without compromising service quality. For more information, visit monarchpsg.io and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS
Gabriela Fowler / Angelo Jones
gabriela@williammills.com / angelo@williammills.com
678.781.7229 / 678.781.7230

