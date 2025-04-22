EditCo Bio and Promega Partner to Power a New Era of Biologically Relevant Cell-Based Research

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EditCo Bio, Inc. has announced a strategic licensing agreement with Promega Corporation, granting EditCo access to Promega HiBiT, HaloTag®, and NanoLuc® technologies. These advanced protein-tagging and bioluminescent detection systems will be integrated into EditCo’s CRISPR knock-in services. This collaboration strengthens EditCo’s position as a leader in engineered cell solutions by enabling researchers to generate highly reproducible and reliable gene-edited models for a wide range of applications.

Through this agreement, EditCo will not only facilitate precise genomic knock-ins but also offer functional validation services, ensuring that engineered cells maintain proper protein expression, stability, and activity. These capabilities empower researchers with cell models optimized for mechanistic studies, drug screening, and other advanced applications requiring quantitative protein analysis.

“Our collaboration with Promega underscores EditCo’s commitment to delivering industry-leading CRISPR-engineered cells that go beyond genetic modification by incorporating functional validation,” said Travis Maures, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at EditCo Bio. “By integrating HiBiT, HaloTag, and NanoLuc into our knock-in workflows, we provide researchers with powerful tools to track protein expression, interactions, and activity with high sensitivity and accuracy. This partnership will accelerate discoveries in functional genomics, drug development, and therapeutic research.”

“This agreement accelerates scientific innovation by providing researchers with advanced cellular models engineered for precise functional analysis,” says Tom Livelli, Promega Vice President, Life Sciences. “Leveraging these technologies enables scientists to probe protein dynamics directly within living cells, empowering deeper insights into complex biological mechanisms.”

Expanding Functional Assays with HiBiT, HaloTag, and NanoLuc

NanoLuc: A highly sensitive luciferase enzyme that provides an exceptional bioluminescent signal for real-time monitoring of cellular and molecular processes.

A highly sensitive luciferase enzyme that provides an exceptional bioluminescent signal for real-time monitoring of cellular and molecular processes. HiBiT: A small bioluminescent peptide tag that enables sensitive, quantitative analysis of protein expression and interactions in live cells.

A small bioluminescent peptide tag that enables sensitive, quantitative analysis of protein expression and interactions in live cells. HaloTag: A versatile protein labeling system that allows covalent attachment of fluorescent and bioluminescent probes for imaging, protein interaction studies, and biochemical assays.

EditCo’s licensing agreement with Promega enables the development of custom-engineered cell lines incorporating these technologies exclusively for research use. Researchers can leverage these advanced tools to create reliable and reproducible cellular models with functional validation, streamlining experimental workflows and increasing data confidence.

For more details on EditCo’s CRISPR Knock-in Services featuring HiBiT, HaloTag, and NanoLuc, visit www.EditCo.bio.

About EditCo Bio, Inc.

EditCo Bio is a leader in engineered cell solutions, offering high-quality, functionally validated CRISPR-edited cell lines. With a strong foundation in CRISPR genome engineering, EditCo Bio provides researchers with precise, reproducible, and scalable gene-editing services to advance discoveries in cell and gene therapy, drug development, and basic research.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation develops innovative technologies for nucleic acid and protein analysis, including proprietary tools like HaloTag®, NanoLuc®, and HiBiT. For over 45 years, its products have advanced research in drug discovery, molecular biology, and diagnostics. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Promega operates in 16 countries with over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com.