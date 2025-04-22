Delfi Labs Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, has been retained by Delfi Labs, a AI-native balance sheet decision engine platform for financial institutions of all sizes. Delfi has engaged the agency to enhance its public relations strategy and expand its market presence as an innovator in AI-powered automation, risk management and operational efficiency.

The agency’s extensive industry expertise and strong relationships will be invaluable to Delfi as we help financial institutions operate in a new era of interest rate volatility. Share

Delfi leverages data analytics and true artificial intelligence to help financial institutions drive more intelligent decision-making for institutional financial strategies. With a robust suite of solutions, including OVERWATCH, WHAT-IF, and AI CO-PILOT, Delfi empowers banks and credit unions to defend their margins and enhance performance and valuation through intelligent insights. OVERWATCH evaluates balance sheet risk performance using advanced forward-looking dynamic models and thousands of Monte Carlo simulations, delivering a real-time view of a bank’s current risk exposure. WHAT-IF enables bank management to move from diagnosis to action by instantly assessing the financial and risk impact of strategic decisions. Finally, Delfi’s AI CO-PILOT enhances decision-making by generating concrete, immediately actionable solutions for consideration.

Delfi also provides ESSENTIALS as a simple, safe, and no-cost entry point to its family of solutions. ESSENTIALS offers parallel rate and custom rate scenario shock analyses, along with before-after WHAT-IF capabilities, as a rapid plug-and-play free alternative to current industry ALM software.

“As Delfi continues to transform how financial institutions manage interest rate risk, we recognize that the William Mills Agency was the best fit to elevate our brand and amplify our message,” said Daniel Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Delfi. “The agency’s extensive industry expertise and strong relationships will be invaluable to Delfi as we help financial institutions operate in a new era of interest rate volatility.”

Delfi Labs was co-founded by brothers Daniel and Joseph Ahn, both of whom bring expertise and experience in economics, data science and AI. Daniel Ahn, Ph.D.,CEO, leverages his expertise as a former Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of State. His career spans key roles at the Federal Reserve, International Monetary Fund, Citibank, Citadel, and top academic institutions, including Columbia and Georgetown. Joseph Ahn, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer & President, previously served as Senior Financial Economist and Chief Data Scientist at The White House Office of Management and Budget. In addition, he built a B2B analytics startup that exceeded $40 million in valuation. Daniel received his Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University and Joseph received his Ph.D. in Strategy from Harvard Business School.

“Delfi is at the forefront of innovation, helping financial institutions unlock the full potential of true AI to support financial risk management and decision-making process,” said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. “We believe in their mission and look forward to increasing the industry’s awareness of their transformative solutions for many years to come.”

About Delfi Labs

Based in New York and founded in 2022 by Dr. Daniel and Dr. Joseph Ahn, Delfi is a provider of industry-leading dynamic balance sheet analytics and decision engine on demand and in just minutes. With funding from several strategic investors, including bank consortiums, asset managers, and insurance companies, Delfi’s leadership team draws on its background from premier academic institutions, U.S. policymaking, and leading Wall Street banks and consultancies. Delfi’s mission is to help financial institutions of all sizes navigate volatile markets and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.delfi.co.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit https://www.williammills.com/financial-public-relations.