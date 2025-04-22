Crux Capital Announces Sale of Superscapes to TZP Group and GCP Capital Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crux Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm specializing in the growth and support of founder-led and family-owned businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its portfolio company, Superscapes, to TZP Group (“TZP”) and GCP Capital Partners (“GCP”).

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Superscapes has built an unrivaled reputation for quality, service, and execution across Texas and Arkansas. Under the leadership of CEO Shawn Clayton and with Crux Capital’s strategic partnership, the company expanded its footprint through organic growth and key acquisitions, including Newman Lawn Care and On Duty Tree & Landscape. Superscapes serves a prestigious client base, including notable property owners, general contractors, and developers, and proudly holds the distinction of being the official landscaping company of the Dallas Cowboys.

“We are incredibly proud of the growth and success Superscapes has achieved during our partnership,” said Wayne Moore, Managing Partner of Crux Capital. “Shawn Clayton and his team have built an exceptional platform, and we’ve worked together to enhance its market leadership through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. TZP and GCP are ideal partners to take Superscapes into its next chapter, and we are confident they will continue to build on the strong foundation we’ve established.”

The sale marks a significant milestone for Crux Capital, reflecting its mission to partner with high-quality businesses and unlock long-term value. During its ownership, Crux Capital supported Superscapes in scaling its operations, strengthening its service offerings, and solidifying its position as an industry leader in the commercial landscaping sector across Texas and Arkansas, more than tripling revenue and EBITDA over that time.

“We’ve had an incredible journey with Crux Capital, whose support and expertise have been instrumental in our growth,” said Shawn Clayton, CEO of Superscapes. “As we transition to our new partners, we look forward to leveraging their resources and industry knowledge to further elevate Superscapes and continue delivering outstanding service to our clients.”

About Crux Capital

Crux Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm focused on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses. The firm partners with a select number of high-quality businesses and work with management teams to build value over the long term. Crux Capital’s team comprises seasoned professionals with deep operational and investment experience in the consumer and services sectors. We implement strategies to build and unlock value over time in partnership with company management. For more information, visit www.crux-cap.com.

About Superscapes

Founded in 2000, Superscapes is a leading provider of commercial landscaping design, installation, and maintenance services in Texas and Arkansas. Renowned for its quality and execution, Superscapes serves a diverse client base, including the Dallas Cowboys and prominent developers across the region. For more information, visit www.superscapes.net.