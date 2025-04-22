Volantio and Navitaire Partner to Unlock Post-Booking Revenue Optimization

ATLANTA & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volantio Inc. (“Volantio”), the global leader in post-booking revenue optimization solutions for airlines, has entered a partnership agreement with Navitaire, an Amadeus company. This partnership allows Volantio to offer its revenue-generating platform to Navitaire's network of low-cost and hybrid airline carriers, aiming to facilitate quicker implementation, reduce operating costs and potentially increase revenue by up to 5% on peak flights.

“Volantio’s platform brings a valuable capability to our customers, and we’re excited to collaborate with them to help our customers boost efficiency and commercial performance.” Share

Volantio uses neural networks to identify high-demand flights ahead of their departure and automatically offer incentives for flexible passengers on those itineraries to move to lower-demand options, thus freeing up valuable inventory for airline resale. Navitaire’s open architecture helps facilitate the adoption of innovative technologies like Volantio’s with minimal integration effort.

"Our exciting new partnership with Navitaire, combined with our existing one with Amadeus since 2019, creates a powerful foundation for Volantio to accelerate sales, drive growth and continue innovating alongside our airline partners,” said Azim Barodawala, CEO and Co-Founder of Volantio. “By streamlining integration with airlines already on the Navitaire platform, we’re removing barriers to adoption and making it easier than ever to deliver real value at scale."

The collaboration also includes joint go-to-market efforts, enabling both companies to deliver greater commercial value and faster time-to-benefit for airlines worldwide.

“Navitaire’s open platform architecture makes it easier for carriers to access innovative revenue optimization tools with ease,” said David P. Evans, CEO of Navitaire. “Volantio’s platform brings a valuable capability to our customers, and we’re excited to collaborate with them to help our customers boost efficiency and commercial performance.”

Volantio’s platform is already in use by several Navitaire-supported airlines worldwide. To learn more, visit www.volantio.com.

About Volantio

Volantio leverages AI to transform customer flexibility into increased profit for the travel industry. Its flagship Re-Commerce Platform unlocks new revenue opportunities by optimizing peak inventory and resolving overbooking in a guest-focused way. Last-minute travelers gain access to previously sold-out inventory; flexible travelers are rewarded for shifting their plans; and capacity-constrained industries, like airlines, benefit from improved utilization and happier customers. Today, the company serves a dozen airlines globally, including Alaska Airlines and Air Canada, as well as Disney Theatrical Group, and has received investment from some of the largest names in travel, including Alaska Airlines, Qantas, IAG, JetBlue and Amadeus.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability and innovation to more than 65 airlines and rail companies worldwide, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire is one of the first technology providers to operate its entire airline platform solution in the cloud, offering its carriers dynamic scalability to keep pace with growth and access to leading-edge technology that supports modern offer and order retailing concepts. Its extensive API suite and proven retailing and distribution capabilities gives airlines flexible options to offer bundled or a la carte ancillary services throughout a customer’s journey. Navitaire's dynamic distribution, including its cloud-based NDC-enabled and digital channels, enables connections with industry and business partners, ranging from online travel agencies and airlines to travel commerce companies, all using modern technology.