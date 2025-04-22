ConcertAI Announce Strategic Agreement with Bayer to Accelerate Clinical Development in Precision Oncology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConcertAI announced a multi-year agreement with Bayer to leverage ConcertAI's Translational360™ -- powered by Guardant Health liquid biopsy genomic data -- and AI SaaS solutions, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-derived insights to accelerate clinical development in precision oncology.

The agreement will fully leverage ConcertAI’s newly launched Translational360™, an integrated research-grade longitudinal clinical molecular database that taps into the CancerLinQ network of de-identified cancer patient data from over 9 million records coming from all 50 states in the U.S.

Translational360™ combines clinical, genomic, transcriptomic, and whole-slide imaging (WSI) from comprehensive molecular testing for deep phenotypical and genomic insights. Transcriptomics is increasingly a foundation of biopharma translational sciences, allowing researchers to understand disease molecular mechanisms, basis of patient response, and inter-patient variability that’s essential for developing new therapeutics. Too often, clinical trial results in early phases are ambiguous with idiosyncratic positive and negative responses. The integrated data solutions and advanced AI enable selection of programs with the highest likelihood of success and design trials informed by multi-modal, multi-genomic, and transcriptomic data and AI.

“This partnership furthers causal biological inferences, where multi-modal and multi-molecular data can be integrated with AI/ML-based approaches across discovery, translation, and development, accelerating oncology pipelines, allowing our biopharma partners to deliver better medicines faster," said Jeff Elton, Ph.D., CEO of ConcertAI. “This partnership builds on a multi-year history of working together and is unique in offering both tissue and liquid biopsy molecular data, allowing insights into patterns of treatment response, acquisition of resistance, AI modeling of likely success and benefit, informing program priority and clinical study design.”

“Data play a critical role in providing a multi-dimensional understanding of a tumor, the clinical environment, and the patient’s response to therapy,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Chairman and co-CEO of Guardant Health. “The real-world data can provide access to unprecedented insights into a patient’s cancer journey, including a tumor’s complex systemic interactions, to help users navigate critical decision points as they develop novel targeted therapies.”

“As cancer rates continue to rise, we're committed to advancing next-generation solutions that can speed up drug discovery and clinical development, enabling us to bring precision oncology treatments to patients faster,” said Sai Jasti, Head of Data Science and AI for Pharma R&D at Bayer. “By combining ConcertAI’s powerful data solutions with Bayer’s scientific and AI expertise, we aim to enhance the use of real-world data and cutting-edge AI to boost R&D productivity and ultimately deliver transformative precision therapies to those who need them.”

"More AI-designed new molecular entities are progressing faster in first-in-human trials, which is a great milestone,” said Claudio D’Ambrosio, Ph.D., Chief Revenue Officer of ConcertAI. “Our entire R&D process has been historically built on studying controlled cell lines and animal models that don’t reflect the interspecies differences, the physiology, and the different biological barriers we have in humans. We are flipping this paradigm on its head. We need to start with human cancer genomes and phenotypes and ‘reverse translate.’ Unlike only a few years ago, we now have powerful human data.”

About ConcertAI:

ConcertAI is a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS and multi-modal real-world data research solutions for healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARAai™ technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with over 46 leading biomedical innovators, 2,000 healthcare providers, and medical societies. TeraRecon® provides advanced radiological image visualizations and clinical AI decision augmentation solutions for MRI and CT. CancerLinQ® is an initiative of ConcertAI, empowering oncology providers with ASCO-aligned automated QOPI and ASCO Certified® quality solutions and SmartLinQ™ analytic services. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at concertai.com.