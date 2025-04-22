Inyo Mobility Selects Aeva 4D LiDAR to Power Next-Generation Autonomous Shuttle Fleet

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that Inyo Mobility, a leader in autonomous urban transportation solutions, has selected Aeva as the exclusive LiDAR supplier for its upcoming autonomous shuttle program. The partnership will integrate Aeva’s cutting-edge Aeva Atlas™ 4D LiDAR technology into Inyo’s autonomous vehicle platform, aiming to enhance safety, perception, and operational efficiency in complex urban environments.​

Inyo is pioneering the use of compact, lightweight vehicles in public transport, focusing on resource and cost-efficient, customizable designs tailored to specific applications throughout Europe. The Inyo CAB is a fully electric modular vehicle designed for sustainable, last-mile urban mobility, featuring a customizable interior, barrier-free access, and multiple autonomous and manually operated configurations for both passenger and cargo transport.

The collaboration between Inyo Mobility and Aeva represents a significant step forward in the deployment of autonomous vehicles for public transportation. By leveraging Aeva’s high-performance LiDAR technology, Inyo aims to enhance the safety and reliability of its shuttle services, providing cities with a dependable and efficient transportation option.​

Aeva’s 4D LiDAR, based on Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology, uniquely provides simultaneous measurement of 3D position and instant velocity for each point in a scene. This capability allows autonomous vehicles to better distinguish between static and dynamic objects, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles, even at long ranges and in challenging weather conditions. Aeva’s sensors can detect objects up to 500 meters away and are immune to interference from other LiDAR sensors and sunlight, making them particularly suited for urban and highway driving scenarios.​

“We are excited to partner with Aeva to equip our vehicle fleet with their state-of-the-art 4D LiDAR technology,” said Marcus Zwick, CEO of Inyo Mobility. “Aeva’s compact sensors will integrate seamlessly and provide our vehicles with a comprehensive 360-degree understanding of their surroundings, enabling safer and more reliable autonomous operation in the dynamic environments of city streets.”​

“Inyo Mobility’s commitment to deploying advanced autonomous transportation aligns perfectly with our mission to bring next-generation perception solutions to the mobility industry,” said James Byun, Managing Director of Business Development at Aeva. “We look forward to supporting Inyo’s autonomous shuttle program and contribute to the advancement of safe and efficient urban mobility.”​

About Inyo Mobility

Inyo Mobility is a pioneering autonomous vehicle company dedicated to transforming urban transportation through innovative technology. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and sustainability, Inyo develops and deploys autonomous mobility solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern cities.​

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

