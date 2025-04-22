Thales and Deloitte form Strategic Alliance to Help Enhance Data Protection and Governance Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thales, the leading global technology and security provider, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte to deliver advanced, tailored cybersecurity services and solutions to organisations.

Enhancing Data Protection and Governance Services Capabilities

This alliance will combine Thales’s advanced encryption and key management technologies with Deloitte’s data protection, security consulting, and implementation knowledge. The collaboration provides organisations with a broad suite of services and solutions designed to help clients address the full spectrum of cloud security needs, tailored to their hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Meeting Evolving Data Security and Compliance Needs

The data security landscape is rapidly changing. Technology disruptions, such as the use of generative AI, come with new threats to data confidentiality and integrity. In parallel, there are stringent data privacy regulations to contend with. The acceleration of digital transformation requires the evolution of cyber security strategies to mitigate inconsistent and insufficient policies of data access controls.

According to the 2024 Thales Data Threat Report, organisations that maintained compliance were significantly less likely to suffer data breaches. As compliance regulations continue to evolve, customers will be equipped to meet these challenges and thrive in a secure environment.

By drawing from Thales’s expertise and Deloitte’s extensive experience in data protection and governance strategy, organisations can benefit from broad services and solutions designed to help clients address the complexities of modern cybersecurity and compliance landscapes.

For Linda Walsh, Managing Director, Deloitte & Touche LLP: “By combining Deloitte’s Data & Digital Trust Services that assist with client data security and governance challenges with Thales’ cybersecurity solutions, we can provide broad and tailored security responses to our shared clients.Our collaboration provides efficient integration and enhanced security across multi-cloud environments, helping clients drive innovation. Together, we can help organisations transform their cloud security to enhance the value of their cybersecurity programs.”

By capitalising on existing strategic alliances with industry leaders in cloud services, Deloitte clients will have access to capabilities that help them achieve robust cloud data protection in various environments. This alliance will help create new business opportunities through incorporation in new and existing comprehensive transformation programmes.

John Polly, Vice President, Channel & Alliances at Thales, added, “This strategic alliance with Deloitte marks a significant milestone in our mission to help organisations secure their data and all paths to it “According to our Cloud Security Report, cloud resources have become the biggest targets for cyber-attacks, with 44% of organisations having suffered a cloud data breach. By combining our cloud data security technologies with Deloitte’s knowledge in Data & Digital Trust, we are poised to deliver innovative and robust strategies that help address the evolving compliance and security needs of our clients worldwide.”

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability, and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum, and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Cloud Protection & Licensing Solutions | Thales Group

Cybersecurity Solutions | Thales Group