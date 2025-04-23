Last Mile Production, LLC Achieves 300% Production Growth and 70% Emissions Reduction with Enovate AI

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last Mile Production, LLC, a forward-thinking independent oil and gas operator in West Texas, has reported transformative results following the deployment of Enovate AI’s 3-Clicks Digital Strategy in collaboration with B4ECarbon™, the emissions management platform developed by Blockchain for Energy. The pilot initiative led to a 300% increase in oil production and a 70% reduction in emissions, while also enabling the issuance and capitalization of high-integrity carbon credits—all achieved beyond the thresholds of domestic and international compliance standards.

At the heart of this success is Enovate AI’s 3-Clicks Digital Strategy, a next-generation framework that combines automation, optimization, and decarbonization. By integrating cutting-edge technologies including AI, IoT, and blockchain, Last Mile has redefined how production and emissions data are captured, analyzed, and acted upon. The result: real-time operational insights, AI-driven leak detection, predictive asset management, and agile resource deployment.

“With the 3-Clicks strategy, we're not only optimizing production—we're maximizing asset value through tech-driven retirement planning, asset performance optimization, and monetizing environmental performance,” said Zach Wagner, Owner of Last Mile Production.

Pushing beyond compliance, Last Mile implemented an advanced Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) strategy aligned with the OGMP Level 5 Gold Standard. This replaced manual, periodic inspections with continuous sensor-based monitoring—providing enhanced leak detection, faster mitigation, and inclusion of previously unregulated assets. Using B4ECarbon™, these verifiable emissions reductions translate into market-ready carbon offsets.

“We're setting a new standard in energy—where performance, sustainability, and compliance go hand in hand. Last Mile demonstrates what's possible when AI, IoT, and blockchain converge: smarter operations, responsible practices, and measurable impact. This is the future of energy,” said Camilo Mejia, CEO of Enovate AI.

“At B4ECarbon, our priority is enabling energy operators to turn emissions data into strategic advantage. By delivering verifiable, blockchain-backed emissions intelligence, we help organizations like Last Mile move beyond compliance—toward operational excellence, market credibility, and environmental integrity. This is how the energy industry builds trust, unlocks new value, and drives real transformation,” said Rebecca Hofmann, CEO of B4ECarbon LLC.

Last Mile’s pioneering efforts are sparking momentum among other West Texas operators, many of whom are now adopting the 3-Clicks strategy. Drawn by the promise of measurable ROI, sustainable operations, and elevated asset valuation, they are joining a growing movement toward digital, data-driven energy transformation.

About Last Mile Production, LLC

Last Mile Production, LLC is a leading oil & gas operator in West Texas, committed to minimizing environmental impact through innovative practices. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Last Mile optimizes resource management, reduces emissions, and plays an active role in the global energy transition. Last Mile Production

About Enovate AI

Enovate AI is an energy innovation company transforming how operators optimize performance and monetize sustainability. Its 3-Clicks Digital Strategy fuses automation, AI, IoT, and blockchain to deliver integrated solutions for asset optimization, emissions reduction, and responsible retirement planning. Enovate AI helps energy leaders accelerate digital transformation with measurable results. Enovate.ai

About B4ECarbon

B4ECarbon™, a solution developed by Blockchain for Energy, delivers advanced emissions management for the global energy industry. By integrating blockchain, AI, and IoT, B4ECarbon enables energy companies to generate verifiable emissions data, exceed compliance, and create trusted, high-integrity carbon offsets. The platform empowers users to meet today’s sustainability demands while unlocking new environmental and economic value. B4ECarbon - Blockchain For Energy