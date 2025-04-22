AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Miami-based forwarder, GSDMIA, Inc.

ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has finalized an agreement to purchase the assets of GSDMIA, Inc. (“GSDMIA”), an international freight forwarder based in Miami.

According to AIT’s Chief Development Officer, Ray Fennelly, who guided the acquisition process, GSDMIA provides deep international experience with air and ocean transportation. The team ships a diverse range of commodities between the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America, including packaging and finished goods for the cosmetics industry, commercial HVAC equipment, and cryptocurrency data servers.

“GSDMIA is an extremely dynamic group that shares AIT’s focus on delivering a world-class customer experience,” Fennelly added. “I'm delighted to welcome the team to our network and look forward to working together to grow AIT’s reach and service reputation across the globe.”

After previously operating as an independent contractor with another large forwarder, GSDMIA’s co-founders, Wenzel Lewinsky and Joao Rios, arrive at AIT with nearly 60 years of combined global supply chain experience. Lewinsky and Rios have merged their business with the existing AIT office in Miami, assuming new roles as sales manager and station manager, respectively.

“AIT is a great fit, not only for our operation but, more importantly, for our customers,” Lewinsky said. “We’re looking forward to leveraging AIT's expansive global network and delivering even more efficient, high-quality solutions.”

“AIT’s scale of purchasing power, carrier relationships, and advanced shipping technology will allow us to take the tailored, value-added services we’re known for to an even higher level,” Rios added.

Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

