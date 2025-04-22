-

AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Miami-based forwarder, GSDMIA, Inc.

Strategic deal enhances trade lane support between Asia, Europe, Latin America, United States

The agreement to purchase GSDMIA's assets boosts AIT's specialized service expertise for the cosmetics, industrial and technology sectors.

ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has finalized an agreement to purchase the assets of GSDMIA, Inc. (“GSDMIA”), an international freight forwarder based in Miami.

“I'm delighted to welcome the GSDMIA team to our network and look forward to working together to grow AIT’s reach and service reputation across the globe." -AIT Chief Development Office, Ray Fennelly

According to AIT’s Chief Development Officer, Ray Fennelly, who guided the acquisition process, GSDMIA provides deep international experience with air and ocean transportation. The team ships a diverse range of commodities between the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America, including packaging and finished goods for the cosmetics industry, commercial HVAC equipment, and cryptocurrency data servers.

“GSDMIA is an extremely dynamic group that shares AIT’s focus on delivering a world-class customer experience,” Fennelly added. “I'm delighted to welcome the team to our network and look forward to working together to grow AIT’s reach and service reputation across the globe.”

After previously operating as an independent contractor with another large forwarder, GSDMIA’s co-founders, Wenzel Lewinsky and Joao Rios, arrive at AIT with nearly 60 years of combined global supply chain experience. Lewinsky and Rios have merged their business with the existing AIT office in Miami, assuming new roles as sales manager and station manager, respectively.

“AIT is a great fit, not only for our operation but, more importantly, for our customers,” Lewinsky said. “We’re looking forward to leveraging AIT's expansive global network and delivering even more efficient, high-quality solutions.”

“AIT’s scale of purchasing power, carrier relationships, and advanced shipping technology will allow us to take the tailored, value-added services we’re known for to an even higher level,” Rios added.

Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 45 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, energy, high-tech, home delivery, life sciences, marine and more. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT’s flexible business model customizes end-to-end deliveries via sea, air, road and rail — on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 150 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, AIT’s full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers’ trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Sanders
Communications Director
+1 (630) 766-8300
msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.
Global Headquarters
2 Pierce Place, Suite 2100
Itasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)
www.aitworldwide.com

