Stonepeak Launches Montera Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced the launch of Montera Infrastructure (“Montera” or the “Company”), a new, North American hyperscale-focused data center company, with a $1.5 billion equity commitment.

Montera will develop and operate turnkey, build-to-suit data centers to support the rapid growth of cloud computing and AI inferencing workloads for hyperscale customers across North America. The Company will focus on land parcels with a clear path to near-term power in Tier I and Tier II metro areas and plans to construct and operate 100+ megawatt (MW) facilities.

Montera is led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Eanna Murphy, formerly a data center executive at Yondr and Google. He is joined by a team of founding executives including Chief Technology Officer Craig Pennington (formerly Oracle and Equinix) and Chief Delivery Officer Joe Walsh (formerly Oracle and Equinix). The founding executives collectively bring more than a century of experience in leadership roles at major data center operators and hyperscale customers, as well as strong track records of executing similar strategies.

Eanna Murphy commented, “Montera was born from a simple conviction: the digital future demands infrastructure that is faster, smarter, and built with intent. With a significant capital commitment from Stonepeak and a team of seasoned hyperscale experts, we are well-positioned to lead the next wave of development across North America. Our mission is to deliver strategically located and scalable digital infrastructure that is engineered for rapid deployment and reliability so that our partners can focus on what matters most.”

“Addressing the unprecedented demand growth stemming from AI advancements and cloud computing requires expertise in data center development, power generation and transmission, capital formation and deep relationships with the hyperscalers,” said Andrew Thomas, Senior Managing Director and Head of Digital Infrastructure, Global ex-Europe at Stonepeak. “Eanna and his team have a track record of delivering more than eight gigawatts of data center capacity and have been at the forefront of helping design the infrastructure strategy of hyperscale customers, from model training and tuning to inferencing at scale. We are excited to partner with them and bring to bear the experience and capabilities of Stonepeak’s leading digital and power franchises.”

Montera represents Stonepeak’s fourth North American data center investment and its eighth globally. Today, the firm’s global data center portfolio includes Cologix, CoreSite, Digital Edge, and Cirion and spans 100+ facilities and 500+ MW of capacity, with a pipeline of 400+ MW in development.

About Montera Infrastructure

Founder-led and backed by Stonepeak, Montera is charting the new frontier of digital infrastructure, driven by a future-focused vision: to build and lease space in hyperscale data centers essential for tomorrow's technology. Our team brings decades of experience in infrastructure development and operations, focusing on accelerating growth and setting new benchmarks for performance and reliability in North America. For more information, please visit www.montera.com.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $73 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.