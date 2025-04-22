Tanner Pharma Group Expands US Operations with New Facility in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanner Pharma Group has announced the opening of its new US operations facility in Charlotte, NC. This purpose-built, 22,000+ square foot facility represents a significant investment in enhancing the company’s secondary packaging, labeling, storage and distribution capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its pharmaceutical partners.

This facility not only enhances our ability to serve our partners but also supports the pursuit of our core mission to improve patients' lives by enabling access to medicines. Share

Impact on Clinical Trial Services and Global Distribution

This expansion significantly bolsters Tanner’s ability to support the complex needs of clinical trials and further ensures timely and efficient delivery of critical pharmaceutical products worldwide. With expanded temperature-controlled storage, custom-built secondary packaging and labeling rooms, and secure space for controlled drug distribution, the company is well-equipped to meet the diverse demands of the pharmaceutical industry.

Enhanced Capabilities and Operational Efficiency

The new GDP/GMP facility is designed to strengthen operations with several key features:

Temperature-Controlled Storage: Includes controlled ambient space (15°C – 25°C), refrigerated storage (2°C – 8°C), frozen storage (-20°C) and ultra-low frozen storage (-80°C).

Includes controlled ambient space (15°C – 25°C), refrigerated storage (2°C – 8°C), frozen storage (-20°C) and ultra-low frozen storage (-80°C). Operational Efficiency: Features custom-built secondary labelling and packaging rooms, segregated and secure gowning areas, separate shipping and receiving docks, and mapped and monitored temperature and humidity.

Features custom-built secondary labelling and packaging rooms, segregated and secure gowning areas, separate shipping and receiving docks, and mapped and monitored temperature and humidity. Security: Includes redundant facility-wide power supply, 24-hour security, CCTV, and 24/7 motion detection and recording.

Includes redundant facility-wide power supply, 24-hour security, CCTV, and 24/7 motion detection and recording. Compliance: Complies with EU GDP standards and holds NC 3PL License, multiple NC Wholesale Distribution Licenses and wholesale distribution licenses in 20 US states.

“We are excited to unveil our new US operations facility, which will enable continued growth of the clinical trial services and access services that Tanner provides,” said Steve Scalia, President of Tanner Pharma Group. “This facility not only enhances our ability to serve our partners but also supports the pursuit of our core mission to improve patients' lives by enabling access to medicines.”

Tanner’s US corporate office will remain at 1808 Associates Lane, Charlotte, NC, 28217, handling all matters related to Legal & Compliance and Finance & Accounting.

About Tanner Pharma Group

Tanner Pharma Group is a specialist pharmaceutical services provider based in Charlotte, NC USA with offices in the UK, EU and Switzerland. Over the past 20 years, Tanner has developed a portfolio of service offerings focused on improving global access to medicines. By partnering with Tanner, companies can focus on their primary markets while ensuring that patients and clinicians in international markets can also benefit from using their products. Tanner Pharma Group has a global reach and provides patient access through international product registration and licensing, managed and global access programs and clinical trial services. For more information, visit www.tannerpharma.com.