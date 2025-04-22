1Password introduces Agentic AI Security for the next era of enterprise automation.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, a leader in Extended Access Management (XAM), today announced Agentic AI Security capabilities as part of the 1Password Extended Access Management platform, built to secure and govern identities, credentials, and access of autonomous AI agents in the enterprise. As agentic AI reshapes how work gets done, from decision-making to task execution, 1Password provides the missing identity security layer to manage AI Agents with the same rigor as human identities and without sacrificing developer velocity or operational scale.

“We’re standing at the precipice of a massive transformation,” said David Faugno, Co-CEO at 1Password. “AI agents have the potential to be a massive accelerator of productivity and innovation, but only if we can secure and govern their access to enterprise data and systems. Agentic AI doesn’t just analyze data; it acts. It takes initiative, interfaces with sensitive systems, and carries out workflows independently. And since existing enterprise applications were designed for human usability, the AI agents will need to be able to execute human-like activities such as logging into systems to perform work. Legacy identity and access management solutions were not designed to govern or secure non-human, non-machine identities like AI agents. That means we need to evolve how we think about trust, access, and control. With Agentic AI Security, 1Password is giving enterprises the tools to embrace this next era of automation with confidence, so they can move fast, stay secure, and grow without constraints.”

According to Gartner®, “Today’s AI models perform tasks such as generating text, but these are 'prompted' — the AI isn’t acting by itself. That is about to change with agentic AI, or AI with agency. By 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024, enabling 15% of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously.”* These non-human users operate with increasing autonomy — making decisions, retrieving credentials, and executing tasks across systems. To do so, AI agents need identities and access credentials, and companies need the ability to apply policy and governance to control what privileges the AI agents have and for how long. Without standardized identity models or security controls, companies often give AI agents hardcoded secrets or shared credentials, bypassing managed authentication methods. This widens the Access-Trust Gap—the security risks posed by unfederated identities, unmanaged devices, applications, and AI-powered tools accessing company data without proper governance controls—and increases security risks from shadow AI. As these agents take on more responsibility, organizations face mounting challenges in distinguishing between human and non-human access, enforcing time-based privileges, enabling just-in-time access, and ensuring AI actions align with business intent. To stay ahead, enterprises must prioritize visibility, enforce least-privilege access, and implement strong access governance over AI-driven automation.

“AI agents will rapidly become the hardest-working members of today’s workforce,” said Jeff Shiner, Co-CEO at 1Password. “They operate non-stop at machine speed, scaling workflows in ways we’ve never seen—but they don’t fit neatly into old security models. That’s why we created Agentic AI Security: to help businesses move fast and stay secure, giving developers the tools to innovate confidently while providing security teams the visibility they need.”

1Password’s Agentic AI Security: Built for Agentic AI at Machine Scale

1Password Extended Access Management will help enterprises distinguish between human and non-human users, apply access controls dynamically, and scale autonomous AI safely. 1Password enables productivity and enterprise-grade security by eliminating hardcoded secrets, supporting least-privilege access, and delivering visibility into AI agent interactions, all within a Zero Trust framework. Looking ahead, 1Password will continue to invest in automation, visibility, and policy enforcement to help organizations govern AI agents holistically and integrate agentic AI into business operations with confidence.

Key capabilities available today include:

1Password SDK for Agentic AI : Programmatic management of vault items allows developers to build AI workflows that securely read, write, share, and rotate secrets at runtime.

Programmatic management of vault items allows developers to build AI workflows that securely read, write, share, and rotate secrets at runtime. 1Password Service Accounts: IT and developers can create scoped API keys for AI agents to retrieve secrets from 1Password vaults, without exposing full human credentials.

IT and developers can create scoped API keys for AI agents to retrieve secrets from 1Password vaults, without exposing full human credentials. Enterprise Password Manager: Provides vaults to securely store secrets for AI agents to access service providers to automate tasks, as well as provide audit logs to track machine identity for enterprise security teams.

“The threat of leaking secrets via AI code assistants and autonomous agents has never been higher,” said Theo Ephraim, Co-founder, DMNO. “Building on the secure foundation of 1Password SDK and tools has allowed DMNO to create best-in-class secrets integrations for developers building agentic workflows.”

1Password Redefines Identity and Access Management Security for the Age of Autonomous Software

Traditional IAM, IGA, and MDM tools were never designed for autonomous software. They were built solely for managed user identities, corporate devices, and predictable access patterns, none of which apply to agentic AI. These legacy tools fall short in a world where AI agents operate independently, access sensitive data, and make real-time decisions at scale. Agentic AI Security capabilities within the 1Password Extended Access Management platform redefine what modern identity infrastructure should look like, moving beyond assumptions and toward an identity-aware, secrets-managed, and device-trusted foundation purpose-built for non-human identities.

To learn more about 1Password Extended Access Management and the new Agentic AI Security capabilities, visit our website and our blog.

About 1Password

Trusted by over 165,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password pioneered Extended Access Management, a new cybersecurity category built for the way people and AI agents work today. Our mission is to unleash productivity without compromising security. The 1Password Extended Access Management platform secures every sign-in, to every app, from every device, including the managed and unmanaged ones that legacy IAM, IGA, and MDM tools can’t reach. Leading companies such as Asana, Associated Press, Aldo Group, Canva, IBM, MongoDB, MediaComm Communications, Octopus Energy, Slack, Salesforce, Stripe, Under Armour, and Wish rely on 1Password to close the Access-Trust Gap: the security risks posed by unfederated identities, unmanaged apps, devices, and AI agents accessing sensitive company data without proper governance controls. Learn more at 1Password.com.

* Gartner, Intelligent Agents in AI Really Can Work Alone. Here’s How. Tom Coshow, 21 Oct 2024. https://www.gartner.com/en/articles/intelligent-agent-in-ai. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.