Green Plains Inc. Announces Eco-Energy LLC as Exclusive Ethanol Marketing Partner

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) ) (“Green Plains,” the “Company,” “we” or “us”) today announced that Eco-Energy LLC, a leader in biofuels marketing and logistics, has been selected as its exclusive ethanol marketer. Under this new agreement, Eco-Energy will assume responsibility for all ethanol marketing and logistics across Green Plains' platform, providing end-to-end support to optimize value, expand market access and improve supply chain efficiency.

“The agreement represents an important step forward as we continue to streamline our operations and focus on value creation across our platform,” said Imre Havasi, Senior Vice President – Head of Trading and Commercial Operations at Green Plains. “Eco-Energy provides deep market expertise, a strong customer network, and proven logistics capabilities that we believe will allow us to maximize the value of our low-carbon ethanol, while expanding our scale and reach into new markets.”

This strategic collaboration, which includes all ethanol volume produced at Green Plains’ biorefineries, marks a significant step forward for both Green Plains and Eco-Energy, underscoring their commitment to delivering cleaner, more sustainable fuel solutions globally.

“It is exciting to welcome Green Plains to the Eco-Energy platform as their exclusive ethanol marketer,” added Craig Willis, CEO of Eco-Energy. “The addition of Green Plains’ ethanol footprint to Eco-Energy’s platform will create one of the largest ethanol marketers in North America. This scale will lead to reduced costs and optimization throughout the supply chain, while expanding access to low-carbon markets.”

The agreement is effective as of April 23, 2025, with no disruption to customers and existing sales expected. Green Plains and Eco-Energy are committed to a seamless handoff and continued excellent customer service and supply chain performance.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels and renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Sequence™ and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

