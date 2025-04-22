OIF Releases 800LR Coherent Implementation Agreement, Enabling Interoperable, Low-Power, High-Capacity 10 km Optical Solutions

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As demand grows for scalable, energy-efficient, high-capacity connectivity in short-reach environments, OIF has released an Implementation Agreement (IA) defining a single-wavelength 800G coherent line interface—800LR.

This IA specifies a single-span, unamplified, point-to-point link of up to 10km using a fixed wavelength, purpose-built for interoperable, low-latency, low-power coherent solutions across a wide range of high-volume applications.

The 800LR IA defines a coherent interface optimized for applications such as data center interconnects (DCI), metro edge and enterprise campus deployments. Supporting either a single 800GE client or two 400GE clients, the IA provides a flexible and interoperable framework that facilitates vendor-neutral implementations and fosters innovation across the ecosystem.

The IA was developed in response to increasing demand for coherent solutions that match the density, cost and operational simplicity of traditional client optics, while delivering the capacity and performance required by modern data infrastructure.

“This IA reinforces OIF’s leadership in delivering fast, impactful solutions to meet evolving network demands, while providing a robust, standards-based foundation that accelerates innovation and supports scalable deployment across the optical networking ecosystem,” said Ian Betty, OIF Board Member (Ciena). “As bandwidth demands rise and power efficiency becomes increasingly critical, this IA offers a practical specification designed for high-volume, short-reach scenarios in and around the data center—once again enabling broad adoption of next-generation coherent technology.”

As with other OIF IAs, no restrictions are placed on the physical form factor, enabling maximum design flexibility while ensuring multi-vendor interoperability.

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done. With more than 25 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 160+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF on LinkedIn, Bluesky and X at @OIForum and at https://www.oiforum.com/.